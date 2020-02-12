WEBSTER — Webster Aquatic Center hosted the Class B and Class D Section V Championship preliminary’s on Tuesday.
The likes of Geneva/Waterloo, Pal-Mac, Midlakes and Newark have all had successful seasons, but all three teams were thrust into the middle of stiff competition from larger schools such as Irondequoit, Livonia, Brockport, Brighton as well as many others.
Geneva/Waterloo managed to hold their own with fourth place finishes in the 400 medley relay and the 200 yard freestyle relay. Dominic Fratto shined with a .07-second win in the 50 freestyle (22.03) and a second place finish in the 100 freestyle (48.94), losing to Irondequoit’s Sam Zani by just over a quarter of a second. Logan Cosgrove placed fourth in the 50 free.
Midlakes’ Robert Burnham impressed with a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke and Peter Hagedorn-Novik placed fifth in the 200 IM.
Jackson Bay of Pal-Mac had the Red Raiders’ best finish on the day, placing fourth in the 500 freestyle.
In Class D, Harley-Allendale/Columbia competed amongst Campbell-Savonna, Genese0 and York-Pavilion to name a few. Alex Sassaman placed second in the 100 breaststroke, Ryan Chapados placed second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 100 backstroke and Andrea Bosa placed second the 500 freestyle.