EAST MEADOW — Dominic Fratto’s first trip to the New York state boys swimming and diving championships was a success.
The Geneva/Waterloo athlete finished ninth in the 50-yard freestyle Saturday at Nassau County Aquatic Center, one day after his eighth-place tie in the preliminary race earned him a spot in the championship round. In the final, Fratto’s time of 21.73 seconds was 1.92 seconds behind race winner Sando Karinsky of St. Francis Prep.
On Friday, Fratto posted a career-best time of 21.46 seconds.
The Waterloo High School junior swam in two events at states. He won the 100-yard freestyle bonus race, or “C” final, Saturday with a time of 47.89 seconds. That was 0.14 seconds ahead of Hauppauge’s Jordan Nielsen, giving Fratto 21st place overall in that event.
Fratto was not the only Finger Lakes High School Athletic Association athlete to enjoy success on Long Island.
Bloomfield junior Alex Kenyon won the state’s 1-meter diving championship Friday with a final total of 515.45 points. Kenyon, who was first after the preliminary round and third following the semifinals, scored a final-round-best 158.55 points to overtake a pair of Section I divers, Peekskill’s Ioan Schattman (510.20) and Fox Lane’s Reid Gerken (504.40).
Canandaigua Academy had one individual and two relays swimming in Saturday’s final rounds. In the 500 freestyle, senior Kai D’Alessandro placed 22nd overall in 4:43.46. The Braves were 12th in the 200 freestyle relay (1:28.35) with senior Ryan Hough, freshman Jared Bjorling, and juniors Hayden Bement and Gabe Arthur. Hough, Bjorling, Bement and D’Alessandro wound up 25th in the 400 freestyle relay (3:19.63).