GENEVA — Geneva/Mynderse and Midlakes boys swimming exchanged big wins in the beginning of Tuesday’s meet but Midlakes’ three wins in a row to end the meet made the difference as they hung on to get a 88-87 road win.
Both teams won their respective season-opening meets and looked to keep the wins rolling in the Geneva pool Tuesday night.
“It’s complete, heartburn, I want to say,” Midlakes head coach Jack Hauber said with a laugh when describing the meet. “You’re up for a second, down for a second; I told the boys, ‘We need to all step up,.’ All the boys knew what they were up against. Trisha is a great coach and it’s a nice opportunity when coaches know each other and have great appreciation for the sport and what can happen.”
While Midlakes took two out of the first three events of the meet, senior Christopher Woody put Geneva/Mynderse ahead 42-41 with a narrow victory over Teddy Altman in the 100 butterfly and the Panthers began a mid-meet winstreak. Woody touched the wall at 1:01.75 and Altman at 1:02.33. Evan Brinson-Merced took third for Geneva/Mynderse in 1:11.38.
Panthers’ Gerard Humiston flew to the wall in the 100 freestyle in 54.13 seconds to win the event by more than three seconds but a 2nd-3rd-4th place finish from Midlakes’ Jackson Laird, Theodore Backus and Zander Benz gave the Screaming Eagles enough points to put them up again, 50-49.
Sophie Augustine added to the win run for Geneva/Mynderse with a dominant showing in the 500 freestyle and put her team back up. Augustine touched the wall in 5:52.20, 30 seconds ahead of the second place finisher Connor Carter of Midlakes.
Geneva’s 200 freestyle relay capped off the event winstreak for the Panthers with Humiston bringing home the win in the anchor position. When Augustine and Carter touched the wall as the third legs in the relay, Humiston and Midlakes’ Jackson Laird flew off the starting blocks and battled side-by-side for the final 50 meters. Humiston pulled away in the final 25 meters and Geneva/Mynderse won the relay by under two seconds with a time of 1:42.52.
With Geneva/Mynderse ahead 69-60 with three meets left, Midlakes’ swimmers saved the best for last.
After Altman won the 100 backstroke for Midlakes, the battle of the night came in the second-to-last event. Woody and Midlakes’ Ethan Brodman were stroke for stroke in the 100 breaststroke and ended up separated by 64 milliseconds.
“I said, ‘This can be your race. Swim your race.’ He’s a very talented kid and he’s smart up top,” Hauber said of Brodman. “He came off that last wall and popped a half-second early to get ahead. He sighted his wall really nice and had a good finish.”
The two took off in lanes four and five and at the end of the first 25 meters, Woody had a lead of half-a-length. The two arrived at the wall again a few seconds later to kick off for the final 25 meters and were dead even. Brodman seemed to get a better kick off the wall and gave it his all in the final 25 meters to touch the wall first.
Midlakes’ hopes to win came down to the final event: the 400 freestyle relay. With Geneva/Mynderse only able to field one team, the team of Connor Carter, Rown Lane, Kaiden Hilberer and anchored by Altman had to place first in order for the Screaming Eagles to win. The team touched the wall 10 seconds before Geneva/Mynderse’s team and with a second relay team in tow, Midlakes got 10 points in the final event to squeak out a one-point victory and get back on the bus with a win.
“I’ve never been part of a one-point win,” Hauber said. “I’ve won by two points, I’ve had ties, but not that.”
There was some extra motivation for Midlakes as well. Hauber made a promise to his team before the meet: get a win and water polo is on the schedule for Wednesday’s practice.