GENEVA — Tuesday’s narrow loss to Pal-Mac seems to have motivated the Geneva/Waterloo boys swim team.
The team faced off against Newark for the right to claim the Finger Lakes I title, and the Panthers propelled themselves past the Reds 125-60 to claim their first combined title; Geneva won a solo title in 2013.
Geneva/Waterloo head coach John Forbes was thrilled with the title and knew all season long it was an attainable goal for his team, which is 9-1, 4-0.
“The season’s been great,” Forbes said. “We knew before the season started we had a good chance to compete for a league championship. Newark is a great program, but they graduated a lot of seniors and are a young team and developing and it just happened to be our year. The kids have been working hard to attain it and tonight they capped it off.”
As for Newark, the loss may sting but given the number of seniors lost entering the season, head coach Aaron Sweet is thrilled with his team’s drive and poise.
“We knew this season would be more of a challenge because of the 10 seniors we lost,” Sweet said. “We have a really strong sophomore core, as well as some other juniors and seniors that have stepped up too.”
It all started for the Panthers with a solid victory in the 200 freestyle relay with the combined talent of Dominic Fratto, Christopher Woody, Milo Coen De Peck and Logan Cosgrove. The foursome won the event by nearly 15 seconds in a time of 1:47.30.
Fratto then did what he has done all season and took victories in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle with relative ease, clocking in at 22.28 for the 50 and 49.36 for the 100. Fratto winning multiple events in any meet comes as no surprise, but the swimmer that stood out the most to Forbes was junior Christian Eveland.
After Tuesday’s loss to the Red Raiders, Forbes notes that Eveland seemed one of the more frustrated swimmers, and he stepped to the forefront on Thursday, winning the 500 free in 5:51.19 and the 400 free in 4:00.39.
“Eveland was one of the kids that was really disappointed about the Pal-Mac loss,” Forbes explained. “He’s been (on the team) since seventh grade and he’s now a junior. He wanted to perform better and he did. He doesn’t normally swim in the 200 and 500 and he did well.”
Despite the 65-point loss, Newark (7-3, 3-1) boasts a better-than-average roster of young swimmers that are one year removed from winning the Finger Lakes I title. Sweet believes that it could serve as a internal drive for the remainder of the season.
“I think (the loss) will help some swimmers,” Sweet said. “We have a week until sectionals and we’ve seen a lot of drops in times and we hope the combination of Saturday’s invitational and rest will really help, especially the (swimmers) that are just around or above sectional time.”
With a lack of senior experience, a highly-motivated Geneva/Waterloo team swam right through them.
“We discussed it yesterday at practice,” Forbes said of the loss to Pal-Mac. “I told them, ‘We still have the ability to work hard and win’ and that’s how you respond as a student-athlete. The loss can go one of two ways: mope around or dig deep, and they dug deep. I was very proud of them.”