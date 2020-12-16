WALWORTH — The 2020-21 boys swim season roared off with the battle of the Panthers.
Defending Finger Lakes I league champion Geneva Panthers traveled to take on the Gananda Blue Panthers of the Finger Lakes II division.
In front of a masked socially-distanced crowd, Geneva-Waterloo(1-0) defeated Gananda(0-1) by a final meet score of 98-37 at Richard Mann Elementary School on Tuesday evening.
“I thought it was really good team win,” Geneva-Waterloo head coach Trish Brewer stated after her first meet as the boys head coach. “We saw a lot of good things from our new kids as well as the leadership from our veterans.”
The first event was the 200-yard Medley Relay with three teams from Geneva-Waterloo and one team from Gananda represented.
In lane three, Geneva-Waterloo senior Dominic Fratto got the season started for the Panthers followed by sophomore Christopher Woody, junior Troy Snook and freshman Gerard “JT” Humiston. The 200 IM relay team for Geneva/Waterloo took 1st place with a final time of 1:55.89.
As typical of every meet, Fratto torpedoed to multiple victories.
Fratto rocketed off the platform in the 50-yard freestyle and won the event with a final time of 22.99, nearly four seconds ahead of 2nd place finisher and teammate Humiston, who finished with a time of 26.79.
Fratto took his second victory in the 100 backstroke with a final time of 1:00.69.
Woody would win the 200-yard individual medley with a final time of 2:24.73 while Snook took a victory in the 100-yard butterfly with a final time of 1:05.24, beating out teammate Eveland by .14 seconds.
“My boys have been wanting to swim,” Brewer added. “They’ve wanted to get in and race, they feel really good about this.”
The second event of the meet was the 200-yard freestyle where Geneva-Waterloo senior Christian Eveland won 1st place with a final time of 2:07.86.
Geneva-Waterloo has girls that compete alongside the boys for the third year in a row.
Sophie Augustine finished in 2nd place in the 200-yard freestyle with a final time of 2:16.89 but would blow away the competition in the 500 freestyle with a final time of 5:53.48, nearly a full minute ahead of the next finisher.
Gananda freshman Mason Briner would finish 1st place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a final time of 1:29.08.
“I’m so excited that we’re just able to be here,” Gananda head coach David Seither stated during the meet about his boys being back in the pool. “A little bit of normalcy goes a long way. We’re fortunate enough that our sport is able to still compete.”
Briner’s junior teammate Connor Burns would finish in 2nd place in the 100-yard breaststroke with a final time of 1:44.08.
Gananda freshman Tanner Phillips would finish with the best time in the 100-yard backstroke with a final time of 1:34.52.
“We have twelve swimmers,” Seither added on his team going forward in this season. “Unfortunate that we only have seven swimmers swimming today. A couple of kids joined late so they don’t have enough practices in. We’re young, we have a lot of improvement to do which is exciting. We’re back to the basics, a lot of skills and drills in practice to me and my assistant coach, we’re having fun doing that.”
Gananda would also win the 400-yard freestyle relay with a final time of 4:56.60.
Geneva-Waterloo senior Abraham Porschet added a victory for the Panthers with a win in the 100-yard freestyle with a final time of 1:04.07.
Geneva-Waterloo would also win the 200-yard freestyle with a final time of 2:08.12 after their top team was disqualified with a final time of 1:45.03, the lone mistake after a great first meet of the season for the Panthers.