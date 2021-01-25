SODUS — Multiple pool records were broken and eight out of 11 winners from the Finger Lakes Invitational bested their seed time on Saturday morning as Division I’s best swimmers showed out at Sodus Middle School.
Geneva/Waterloo stole the show and won the meet with a total meet score of 532, 164.5 points ahead of second-place Newark.
“We had everyone draw times,” Geneva/Waterloo head coach Trish Brewer stated about her team after the meet. “Everybody worked hard, everybody was excited to be here. It was great to have 100% participation where most schools have lost kids throughout the season due to health reasons. We’re healthy and we’re looking forward to sectionals.”
Newark finished in second place for the meet with a final score of 367.5 points, followed by Williamson/Sodus with 337.5, North Rose-Wolcott with 214 and Clyde-Savannah with 210.
The meet started with a couple of pool records for Geneva/Waterloo.
In the third and final heat of the 200-yard medley relay, senior Dominic Fratto, sophomore Christopher Woody, junior Troy Snook and freshman Gerard Humiston set a pool record in Saturday’s first event with a final time of 1:50.64, winning the event by over five seconds.
The 50-yard freestyle soon followed and had six heats, the most for any event on the day.
Fratto leaped into the pool and swam past his competition for a pool record in the 50-free by a final time of 22.48 seconds.
The Newark Reds also had their share of memorable moments on Saturday.
Newark senior Kylar Vermeulen was the favorite coming into the 100-yard freestyle and he took control of the race from the jump. Vermeulen won the four-heat event with a final time of 55.44 seconds.
“I was really happy for him,” Newark head coach Jeffery Garrett stated about Vermeulen after the meet. “He’s been working hard all year, he just came off of mandatory quarantine. He had to take a little time off but he came back really strong and just showed what he really can do in the pool today.”
Newark surprised the field in the 200-yard freestyle relay when the Reds upset Geneva/Waterloo by less than a second.
A team of Vermeulen, juniors Joey Camblin and Chip Murphy with freshman anchor Luciano Rank finished in first place with a final time of 1:41.37.
“I was really happy about that,” Garrett said about his 200-yard freestyle relay win. “We edged Geneva/Waterloo in the dual meet so I knew depending on who they put in, I knew it was going to be really close. We put our best four guys in there and swam hard.”
Geneva/Waterloo’s Woody, Snook, senior Christian Eveland and junior Michael Tierney finish in second place with a final time of 1:42.31 in the 200-free relay.
Williamson/Sodus sophomore Lucas Monroe won a pair of events on Saturday in his home pool.
Monroe won 200-yard freestyle with a final time of 1:59.55 as he was the only swimmer in three-heat event to finish under two minutes. He also won the 500-yard freestyle after two heats with an impressive final time of 5:22.36.
Geneva-Waterloo's Woody also won two individual events on Saturday.
Woody came in first place in the 200-yard individual medley after two heats finishing with a final time of 2:18.68 which was nearly ten seconds faster than the rest of his competition.
Woody also had a personal-best time when he finished in first place in the 100-yard breaststroke after three heats finishing with a final time of 1:08.86.
Sectionals will be the final competition of the swim season as everyone looks to end their year on a high note.
“Well, without states we can taper so that we can get even faster so it’s a little different from a normal year,” Brewer said.