WEBSTER — Friday evening at Webster Aquatic Center, the class B high school boys swimming sectional championships took place and there were some local swimmers that were represented.
Canandaigua took the team sectional title with a total of 385 points. Palmyra-Macedon finished in seventh place with 167.5 points followed by Midlakes in eighth with 123, Newark/Lyons in ninth with 117, Geneva/Mynderse in 10th with 94 and Wayne Central in 13th with three points.
Geneva/Mynderse senior Christopher Woody and Pal-Mac freshman George Newsome competed in multiple individual events in the finals.
Woody swam in the 100-yard breaststroke and recorded a final time of 1:02.99, edging out Honeoye-Falls-Lima senior Griffin Englert for fifth place.
Woody also placed sixth in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 57.29.
Newsome grabbed a third-place finish in the 500-yard freestyle as he posted a time of 5:02.55. The Red Raiders freshman also finished in fourth place in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:07.87.
Another Pal-Mac swimmer to compete was freshman Brendon Trapiss, who placed third in diving with a final score of 347.05. Newark/Lyons sophomore Kensington Wilck ended with a final score of 289.20 to finish in sixth place in diving.
Newark/Lyons also had junior Luciano Rank finish in fifth place in the 50-yard freestyle after posting a time of 23.35.
In the 100-yard backstroke, Midlakes sophomore Teddy Altman found himself in fourth place after finishing with a time of 58.41.
Midlakes also sent out two relay teams in the championship meet. The team of Jackson Laird, Altman, Zander Benz and Ethan Brodman placed third in the 200-yard freestyle relay, closing with a time of 1:33.50.
The same four also competed in the same order during the 400-yard freestyle relay and finished in fifth place with a time of 3:28.28.
Going back to the 200 free relay, Pal-Mac’s Avery Fedor, Hayden Smith, Collin Smith, and Newsome finished in fourth with a time of 1:33.99. Newark/Lyons’ Reed Haltiner, Jadon Kowaleski, Anthony Merced and Rank secured fifth place with a time of 1:36.05.