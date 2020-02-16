BATH — Though just a freshman, Carl Parsons came very close to winning a Section V Class C swimming championship Friday night.
The Marcus Whitman ninth-grader swam to a second-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley final at Bath Haverling High School. Parsons’ time of 2 minutes, 8.02 seconds, was less than 2 seconds behind winner Joleigh Crye of Avon.
Parsons added a third-place effort in the 500 freestyle. His time of 5:07.09 was less than 5 seconds behind event champion Zack Kreiley of Dansville.
Parsons’ teammate, eighth-grader Brendan Laity, wound up sixth in the same event. Laity touched the final wall in 5:25.54.
Junior Ryan Trombly paced Sodus/Williamson with a fourth-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.60) and a seventh in the 50 freestyle (:24.27).
Senior Codey Cragg produced Gananda’s top showing, a third place in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.24).
Gananda was the top team from the Finger Lakes league, logging fifth place with 187 points. Marcus Whitman was ninth with 116, Sodus/Williamson 10th with 100, North Rose-Wolcott 13th with 37, and Clyde-Savannah/Mynderse 14th with 27.
Avon dominated en route to the team title, finishing with 502 points. Dansville was a distant runner-up with 297.
Also Friday night:
CLASS A
WEBSTER — Canandaigua Academy, which ruled Class B for more than a decade, finished a stellar championship showing at Webster Aquatic Center with 341½ points, good for second place. Pittsford won its 18th consecutive Class A crown with 512½ points.
The Braves, who delivered a slew of state qualifying performances in Wednesday’s preliminary round, added another when Hayden Bement finished the 50 freestyle in 21.81 seconds. Bement, who had missed the state standard by 0.01 seconds in the prelims, finished fourth.
Ryan Hough, Jared Bjorling, Bement and Gabe Arthur won the 200 freestyle relay championship, besting Pittsford by 0.54 seconds. The Braves’ 1:28.19 clocking bested the state standard, which they also accomplished in the preliminaries.
In addition, Canandaigua took second in the 200 medley relay and third in the 400 freestyle relay.
Individually, Hough garnered third place in the 100 freestyle with a time of 48.37 seconds.