NON-LEAGUE
Clyde-Savannah/Mynderse 80, North Rose-Wolcott 79
CSM (1-1) — First places: Skylar Lumadue in 200 freestyle (2:14.23) and 100 backstroke (1:18.50) … Gavin Rhinehart in 100 butterfly (1:14.82) and 100 breaststroke (1:22.53) … Brandon Baker in 100 freestyle (1:01.32) … Lumadue, Rhinehart, Christopher Reed and Baker in 200 freestyle relay (1:53.70) … Baker, Lumadue, Sigourney Secor and Rhinehart in 400 freestyle relay (4:31.88)
NR-W (0-1) — First places: Matthew Cole in 200 IM (2:40.63) and 500 freestyle (6:11.94) … Connor Majkszak in 50 freestyle (:27.23) … Cole, Autumn Davenport, Max Levreault and Majkszak in 200 medley relay (2:10.66)