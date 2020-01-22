NON-LEAGUE

Honeoye Falls-Lima 95, Midlakes 80

Midlakes (8-3) — First places: Andrew Schoenfelder in 100 freestyle (:54.04) … Peter Hagedorn-Novick in 100 backstroke (1:01.52) … Robert Burnham in 100 backstroke (1:09.61)

