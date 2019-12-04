NON-LEAGUE
Midlakes 103, Sodus/Williamson 66
S/W (0-1)
Midlakes (1-0) — First places: Robert Burnham in 200 freestyle (2:11.41) and 100 breaststroke (1:10.96) … Peter Hagedorn-Novik in 200 IM (2:13.08) and 100 butterfly (1:01.84) … David Alwardt in 50 freestyle (:25.38) and 500 freestyle (5:37.55) … Andrew Schoenfelder in 100 freestyle (:55.70) and 100 backstroke (1:10.48) … Alwardt, Evan Raes, Schoenfelder and Dante Trickey in 200 medley relay (2:05.52) … Hagedorn-Novik, Burnham, Raes and Alwardt in 200 freestyle relay (1:44.62) … Hagedorn-Novik, Caiden Pappert, Schoenfelder and Burnham in 400 freestyle relay (4:05.89)
——
Geneva/Waterloo 96, Naples 50
G/W (1-0) — First places: Michael Tierney in 200 freestyle (2:11.30) and 500 freestyle (6:06.50) ... Christopher Woody in 200 IM (2:24.38) ... Logan Cosgrove in 50 freestyle (:23.68) and 100 freestyle (:52.74) ... Dominic Fratto in 100 butterfly (:57.25) and (non-scoring) 100 backstroke (:57.24) ... Abe Porschet (non-scoring) in 100 breaststroke (1:21.21) ... Fratto, Wody, Cosgrove and Christian Eveland in 200 medley relay (1:49.82) ... Henry Loudon, Sophie Augustine, Woody and Jayden Hill in 200 freestyle relay (1:50.00) ,,, Cosgrove, Eveland, Tierney and Fratto (non-scoring) in 400 freestyle relay (3:53.80)
Naples (0-2)