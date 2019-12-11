NON-LEAGUE
Canandaigua 94, Honeoye Falls-Lima 83
CA (1-1) — First places: Jack Chapman in 200 freestyle (2:00.33) and (non-scoring) 100 breaststroke (1:08.20) … Luca Olivieri in 200 IM (2:11.57) … Hayden Bement in 50 freestyle (:22.91) … Ethan Cobos in diving (282.65) … Gabe Arthur in 100 freestyle (:54.24) … Julian Olivieri in 500 freestyle (5:43.55) … L.Olivieri, Chapman, J.Olivieri and Ethan Colf in 200 medley relay (1:49.55) … Ryan Hough, Kai D’Alessandro, Bement and Arthur in 200 freestyle relay (1:34.62) … Hough, L.Olivieri, Bement and D’Alessandro (non-scoring) in 400 freestyle relay (3:28.80)
——
Geneva/Waterloo 96, North Rose-Wolcott 62
G/W (3-0) — First places: Dominic Fratto in 50 freestyle (pool record :22.66) and 100 freestyle (:50.24) ... Christopher Woody in 200 IM (2:24.41) and (non-scoring) in 100 breaststroke (1:10.26) ... Christian Eveland in 100 butterfly (1:03.92) and (non-scoring) in 100 backstroke (1:08.07) ... Michael Tierney in 200 freestyle (2:08.83) and 500 freestyle (5:53.83) ... Fratto, Woody, Coen de Peck and Logan Cosgrove in 200 medley relay (1:46.97) ... Cosgrove, Milo Coen de Peck, Eveland and Fratto in 200 freestyle relay (1:41.27) ... Sophie Augustine, Sarah Legg, Jayden Hill and Troy Snook (non-scoring) in 400 freestyle (4:21.44)
NR-W (0-3)