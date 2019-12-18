NON-LEAGUE
Newark 103, Gananda 78
Gananda (1-2) — First places: CJ Velez in 200 freestyle (2:01.33) and 100 backstroke (1:08.79) … Wyatt VanNess in 200 IM (2:30.89) … Dmitri Novick in diving (204.85) … Codey Cragg in 100 butterfly (1:08.73) … Ben Westfall in 500 freestyle (6:07.55) … Nathan Clarcq in 100 breaststroke (1:11.21) … Westfall, Cragg, Dan Pitolaj and VanNess in 200 medley relay (1:57.72)
Newark (4-1) — First places: Kylar Vermeulen in 50 freestyle (:24.72) and 100 freestyle (:56.30) … Luke Szulis, John Szulis, Brendan Briggs and Vermeulen in 200 freestyle relay (1:44.31) … Briggs, Chip Murphy, L.Szulis and Broden Haltiner in 400 freestyle relay (4:11.46)
——
Honeoye Falls-Lima 93, Pal-Mac 77
HF-L (1-2) — First places: Zack Farnam in 50 freestyle (:24.38) and 100 freestyle (:54.32) … Chris Skelton in 200 freestyle (2:04.80) … Nate Grey in 200 IM (2:17.34) … Michael Laviani in 500 freestyle (5:56.38) … Skelton, Jack Wirth, Grey and Nathan Hargrave in 200 medley relay (1:53.76) … Grey, Emerson Coleman, Hargrave and Farnam in 200 freestyle relay (1:40.76) … Farnam, Laviani, Coleman and Skelton in 400 freestyle relay (3:55.72)
P-M (4-1) — First places: Jackson Bay in 100 butterfly (:58.59) and 100 backstroke (1:00.29) … Riley Cook in 100 breaststroke (1:12.87)
——
Weedsport 88, North Rose-Wolcott 60
NR-W (0-4) — First places: Matthew Cole in 200 IM (2:35.46)
Weedsport (2-1) — First places: Will Sterling in 200 freestyle (2:04.14) and (non-scoring) 100 backstroke (1:13.13) … Andrew Williams in 50 freestyle (:24.69) … Christina Jackson in diving (202.40) … Samantha Whitman in 100 butterfly (1:12.62) … Joe Wloch in 100 freestyle (:55.74) … Allison House in 500 freestyle (5:46.00) … Alison Jorolemon (non-scoring) in 100 breaststroke (1:18.36) … Adam O’Bryan, Austin Langdon, House and Wloch in 200 medley relay (2:05.82) … Williams, Forrest Nguyen, Ethan Gilfus and House (non-scoring) in 200 freestyle relay (1:51.75) … Nash Hertlein, Whitman, Nguyen and Sterling (non-scoring) in 400 freestyle relay (4:20.90)