FINGER LAKES I
Geneva/Waterloo 91, Sodus/Williamson 66
S/W (2-4, 0-2) — First place: Lucas Monroe in 200 freestyle (2:05.11) and 500 freestyle (5:41.09) … Ryan Trombly in 100 breaststroke (1:11.88)
G/W (8-0, 2-0) — First places: Logan Cosgrove in 200 IM (2:25.95) ... Dominic Fratto in 50 freestyle (:22.16) and (non-scoring) 100 backstroke (:55.17) … Milo Coen de Peck in 100 butterfly (1:02.65) ... Henry Loudon in 100 freestyle (:59.73) .... Fratto, Christopher Woody, Coen de Peck and Cosgrove in 200 medley relay (1:45.98) ... Coen de Peck, Woody, Troy Snook and Loudon in 200 freestyle relay (1:46.33) … Fratto, Coen de Peck, Christian Eveland and Cosgrove (non-scoring) in 400 freestyle relay (3:56.05)
——
Pal-Mac 110, Newark 60
Newark (6-2, 1-1) — First places: Brendan Briggs in 200 freestyle (2:08.99) ... Kylar Vermeulen in 50 freestyle (:23.81) ... Broden Haltiner in 500 freestyle (5:54.61)
Pal-Mac (6-1, 2-0) — First places: Jackson Bay in 100 freestyle (:52.48) and 100 backstroke (:59.44) ... Zachary Wissick in 200 IM (2:25.60) ... Aidan Quinn in 100 butterfly (1:05.18) ... Riley Cook in 100 breaststroke (1:11.36) ... Bay, Wissick, Jack Fisher and Andon Fedor in 200 medley relay (1:53.59) ... Gavin Pentland, Cook, Cody Johnson and Andon Fedor in 200 freestyle relay (1:42.88) … Quinn, Avery Fedor, Andon Fedor and Bay in 400 freestyle relay (3:49.67)
——
FINGER LAKES II
Midlakes 101, Gananda 74
Midlakes (5-1, 1-0) — First places: Peter Hagedorn-Novik in 200 freestyle (1:58.97) and 100 backstroke (1:02.65) ... Andrew Schoenfelder in 200 IM (2:21.79) and 100 butterfly (1:01.71) ... David Alwardt in 50 freestyle (:25.01) and 100 freestyle (:54.21) ... Robert Burnham in 500 freestyle (5:41.85) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.02) ... Alwardt, Burnham, Schoenfelder and Evan Raes in 200 medley relay (1:57.16) ... Hagedorn-Novik, Raes, Alwardt and Schoenfelder in 200 freestyle relay (1:42.60)
Gananda (3-4, 2-1) — First places: Dmitri Novick in diving (196.05) … CJ Velez, Wyatt VanNess, Ben Westfall and Dan Pitolaj in 400 freestyle relay (3:51.66)
——
Marcus Whitman 88, North Rose-Wolcott 74
MW (3-4, 2-1) — First places: Carl Parsons in 200 IM (2:14.89) and 100 butterfly (:59.79) ... Brendan Laity in 100 freestyle (:58.50) and 100 backstroke (1:10.54) ... Fletcher Dickman in 500 freestyle (6:01.04) ... Laity, Dickman, Parsons and Aidan Prendergast in 200 medley relay (2:04.80) ... Jack Fry, Quintin Blair, Ricky Dimon and Nicholas Guattery in 200 freestyle relay (2:03.61) ... Dimon, Fry, Blair and Guattery in 400 freestyle relay (4:06.04)
NR-W (0-7, 0-2) — First Places: Kaden Milliman in 200 freestyle (2:13.13) and 100 breaststroke (1:20.77) ... Connor Majkszak in 50 freestyle (26.06)
——
MONROE COUNTY II
Canandaigua 108, Penfield 76
CA (7-1, 3-0) — First places: Ryan Hough in 50 freestyle (:23.27) and 100 freestyle (:50.61) … Kai D’Alessandro in 200 IM (2:09.91) … Luca Olivieri in 100 backstroke (:58.01 … Nathaniel Teerlinck in 100 breaststroke (1:02.39) … Alex Kenyon (Bloomfield) in diving (354.10) … Olivieri, Teerlinck, Gabe Arthur and Hough in 200 medley relay (1:43.58) … Alex Carnevale, D’Alessandro, Hayden Bement and Hough in 200 freestyle relay (1:36.76) … Olivieri, Jared Bjorling, Bement and D’Alessandro (non-scoring) in 400 freestyle relay (3:29.89)