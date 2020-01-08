FINGER LAKES I
Pal-Mac 93, Clyde-Savannah/Mynderse 52
CSM (1-6, 0-2) — First places: Aiden Record in 50 freestyle (:28.03) ... Gavin Rhinehart in 100 butterfly (1:09.84) ... Faith Rhinehart in 500 freestyle (6:55.88)
P-M (5-1, 1-0) — First places: Nolan Schneggenburger in 200 freestyle (2:19.90) ... Jackson Bay in 200 IM (2:15.02) ... Avery Fedor in 100 freestyle (:57.12) and 100 backstroke (1:09.69) ... Adam Smith in 100 breaststroke (1:22.41) ... Bay, Riley Cook, Aiden Quinn and Andon Fedor in 200 medley relay (1:50.56) ... Bay, Gavin Pentland, Andon Fedor and Quinn (non-scoring) in 200 freestyle relay (1:42.98) ... Avery Fedor, Jaydon Anthony, Adam Smith and Scheggenburger (non-scoring) in 400 freestyle relay (4:19.98)
——
FINGER LAKES II
Marcus Whitman 88, Naples 80
MW (2-4, 1-1) — First places: Carl Parsons in 200 IM (2:17.18) and 100 breaststroke (1:06.26) ... Brendan Laity in 100 freestyle (:59.34) and 100 backstroke (1:09.55) ... Nicholas Guattery in 200 freestyle (2:21.51) ... Aiden Prendergast in 50 freestyle (:27.50) ... Fletcher Dickman in 500 freestyle (6:09.25) ... Laity, Dickman, Parsons and Prendergast in 200 medley relay (2:03.34) ... Laity, Guattery, Prendergast and Parsons in 400 freestyle relay (4:11.31)
Naples (1-6, 0-2) — First places: Carter Waldeis in 100 freestyle (1:02.73) ... Evan Waldeis, Drew Reigelsperger, Carter Waldeis and Tyge Johnson in 200 freestyle relay (1:56.71)
——
MONROE COUNTY II
Canandaigua 99, Hilton 84
CA (6-1, 2-0) — First places: Jack Chapman in 200 IM (2:10.10) … Alex Kenyon (Bloomfield) in diving (356.15 … Gabe Arthur in 100 butterfly (:57.62) … Hayden Bement in 100 freestyle (:50.41) … Kai D’Alessandro in 500 freestyle (4:59.84) … Nathaniel Teerlinck in 100 breaststroke (1:02.26) … Chapman, Teerlinck, Arthur and Bement in 200 medley relay (1:46.12)
——
NON-LEAGUE
Midlakes 101, RCSD United 66
Midlakes (5-2) — First places: David Alwardt in 200 freestyle (2:02.81) and 500 freestyle (5:34.99) ... Robert Burnham in 100 freestyle (:57.45) and 100 breastroke (1:10.05) ... Andrew Schoenfelder in 50 freestyle (:24.59) ... Peter Hagedorn-Novik in 100 backstroke (1:03.43) ... Hagedorn-Novik, Burnham, Schoenfelder and Evan Raes in 200 medley relay (1:53.19) ... Burnham, Raes, Caiden Pappert and Alwardt in 200 freestyle relay (1:50.94) ... Schoenfelder, Pappert, Hagedorn-Novik and Alwardt in 400 freestyle relay (3:58.22)
——
Geneva/Waterloo 95, Weedsport 85
G/W (7-0) — Outscored Weedsport 28-18 in events 9-11 to seal outcome … First places: Dominic Fratto in 50 freestyle (:22.58) and 100 freestyle (:50.53) … Milo Coen de Peck in 100 butterfly (1:03.87) … Christopher Woody in 100 breaststroke (1:11.17) … Logan Cosgrove, Troy Snook, Coen de Peck and Henry Loudon in 200 medley relay (1:53.26) … Woody, Christian Eveland, Cosgrove and Fratto in 200 freestyle relay (1:36.99)