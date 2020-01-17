FINGER LAKES I
Geneva/Waterloo 125, Newark 60
Newark (7-3, 3-1) — First places: Justin Hughson in diving (132.40) ... Michael Oberdorf in 100 backstroke (1:11.77)
Geneva/Waterloo (9-1, 3-0) — Clinches divisional championship, its first since 2013 … First places: Christian Eveland in 200 freestyle (2:06.18) and 500 freestyle (5:51.19) ... Dominic Fratto in 50 freestyle (:22.28) and 100 freestyle (:49.36) ... Christopher Woody in 200 IM (2:25.13) ... Logan Cosgrove in 100 butterfly (1:00.02) ... Troy Snook in 100 breaststroke (1:12.28) ... Fratto, Woody, Milo Coen de Peck and Cosgrove in 200 medley relay (1:47.30) ... Coen de Peck, Henry Loudon, Cosgrove and Fratto in 200 freestyle relay (1:37.17) ... Eveland, Loudon, Michael Tierney and Woody in 400 freestyle relay (4:00.39)
——
FINGER LAKES II
Pal-Mac 114, Marcus Whitman 58
MW (3-6, 1-3) — First places: Carl Parsons in 200 IM (2:13.38) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.78) … Brendan Laity, Fletcher Dickman, Aidan Prendergast and Parsons in 200 freestyle relay (1:50.62) and 400 freestyle relay (4:03.74)
Pal-Mac (8-1, 4-0) — Clinches outright possession of divisional championship … First places: Jackson Bay in 200 freestyle (2:00.21) and 500 freestyle (5:15.79) ... Jack Fisher in 50 freestyle (:25.55, his first varsity win) ... Zachary Johnson in diving (104.75, his first varsity win) ... Zachary Wissick in 100 butterfly (1:10.54) ... Aidan Quinn in 100 freestyle (:54.44) ... Nolan Schneggenburger in 100 backstroke (1:07.74) ... Bay, Riley Cook, Fisher and Andon Fedor in 200 medley relay (1:53.74)
——
Gananda 99, Naples 80
Naples (2-7, 0-4) — First places: Carter Waldeis in 200 IM (2:21.63) and 100 butterfly (1:00.36)
Gananda (6-4, 2-2) — First places: CJ Velez in 100 freestyle (:54.99) and 200 freestyle (2:01.70) … Dan Pitolaj in 50 freestyle (:25.06) … Dmitri Novick in diving (217.70) … Wyatt VanNess in 500 freestyle (5:50.28) … Ben Westfall in 100 backstroke (1:08.16) … Codey Cragg in 100 breaststroke (1:11.42) … Westfall, Cragg, Pitolaj and VanNess in 200 medley relay (1:57.39) … Velez, Cragg, Novick and Ayden Neal in 200 freestyle relay (1:50.99) … Velez, Pitolaj, Westfall and VanNess in 400 freestyle relay (3:50.45)
——
MONROE COUNTY II
Canandaigua 104, Churchville-Chili 57
CA (9-1, 5-0) — First places: Kai D’Alessandro in 200 freestyle (1:52.01) and 500 freestyle (4:54.69) … Luca Olivieri in 200 IM (2:10.90) and (non-scoring) 100 backstroke (:57.61) … Hayden Bement in 50 freestyle (:23.05) … Gabe Arthur in 100 butterfly (:58.99) … Ryan Hough in 100 freestyle (:51.03) … Julian Olivieri (non-scoring) in 100 breaststroke (1:05.53) … Nathan Wendroff, Luca Olivieri, Jack Chapman and Daniel DiSalvo in 200 medley relay (1:50.67) … Bement, Alex Carnevale, Arthur and Hough in 200 freestyle relay (1:33.18) … Bement, D’Alessandro, Luca Olivieri and Hough in 400 freestyle relay (3:30.85)
——
NON-LEAGUE
Midlakes 99, North Rose-Wolcott/Red Creek 64
Midlakes (8-2) — First places: Caiden Pappert in 200 freestyle (2:24.13) and 500 freestyle (6:27.88) ... Evan Raes in 200 IM (2:38.37) and 100 freestyle (1:03.63) ... David Alwardt in 50 freestyle (:25.28) ... Andrew Schoenfelder in 100 butterfly (:59.63) and 100 backstroke (1:09.17) ... Peter Hagedorn-Novik in 100 breaststroke (1:11.65)
NR-W/RC (0-9) — First places: Matthew Cole, Kaden Milliman, Max Levreault and Connor Majkszak in 200 medley relay (2:04.79), 200 freestyle relay (1:51.10) and 400 freestyle relay (4:05.27)