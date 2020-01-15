FINGER LAKES I
Newark 118, Clyde-Savannah/Mynderse 54
CSM (1-7, 0-3) — First place: Gavin Rhinehart in 100 butterfly (1:08.81)
Newark (7-2, 2-1) — First places: Broden Haltiner in 200 freestyle (2:09.76) and 100 breaststroke (1:18.16) ... Chip Murphy in 200 IM (2:41.45) ... Kylar Vermeulen in 50 freestyle (:24.93) ... Justan Hughson in diving (138.65) ... Stephen Hughes in 100 freestyle (:57.45) ... John Szulis in 500 freestyle (6:27.22) ... Michael Oberdorf in 100 backstroke (1:13.74) ... Eric Blodgett, Szulis, Vermeulen and Hughes in 200 medley relay (2:05.56) ... Jordan Hughson, Hughes, Vermeulen and Murphy in 200 freestyle relay (1:47.40) ... Luciano Rank, Joey Camblin, Jace Fredericksen and Chad French in 400 freestyle relay (4:29.31)
Pal-Mac 93, Geneva/Waterloo 90
G/W (8-1, 2-1) — First places: Dominic Fratto in 50 freestyle (:22.17) and 100 backstroke (:55.40) ... Milo Coen De Peck in 100 butterfly (1:03.29) ... Logan Cosgrove in 100 freestyle (:50.83) ... Fratto, Christopher Woody, Milo Coen de Peck and Henry Loudon in 200 medley relay (1:46.46) ... Christian Eveland, Woody, Loudon and Cosgrove in 200 freestyle relay (1:43.01) … Coen de Peck, Eveland, Cosgrove and Fratto in 400 freestyle relay (3:41.78)
Pal-Mac (7-1, 3-0) — Clinched no worse than a share of division championship … First places: Jackson Bay in 200 freestyle (1:58.72) and 500 freestyle (5:15.76) ... Aidan Quinn in 200 IM (2:19.74) ... Andon Fedor in diving (165.35) ... Riley Cook in 100 breaststroke (1:11.58)
FINGER LAKES II
Midlakes 95, Marcus Whitman 65
MW (3-5, 2-2) — First places: Brendan Laity in 500 freestyle (5:36.44) ... Carl Parsons in 100 breaststroke (1:07.36) ... Laity, Fletcher Dickman, Aidan Prendergast and Parsons in 400 freestyle relay (4:10.93)
Midlakes (7-2, 3-0) — Clinched no worse than a share of division championship … First places: Andrew Schoenfelder 100 butterfly (:59.12) and 100 backstroke (1:09.72) ... David Alwardt in 100 freestyle (:53.59) and 200 freestyle (1:58.53) ... Robert Burnham in 200 IM (2:25.12) ... Peter Hagedorn-Novik (:24.39) ... Hagedorn-Novik, Burnham, Schoenfelder and Evan Raes in 200 medley relay (1:52.89) ... Raes, Alwardt, Hagedorn-Novik and Schoenfelder in 200 freestyle relay (1:42.07)
Naples 95, North Rose-Wolcott 72
Naples (2-6, 1-2) — First places: Carter Waldeis in 200 IM (2:24.75) and 500 freestyle (5:55.94) ... Sam Stevens in 100 backstroke (1:16.37) ... Evan Waldeis in 100 breaststroke (1:16.94) ... Drew Reigelsperger, Charlie Grove, Carter Waldeis and Tyge Johnson in 200 medley relay (2:05.41) ... Johnson, Owen Gentner, Max Bruen and Alana Carter in 200 freestyle relay (2:01.28)
NR-W (0-8, 0-3) — First places: Kaden Milliman in 200 freestyle (2:14.66) and 100 butterfly (1:13.73) ... Connor Majkszak in 50 freestyle (:26.57) and 100 freestyle (1:02.13) … Milliman, Max Levreault, Matthew Cole and Majkszak in 400 freestyle relay (4:12.37)
MONROE COUNTY II
Canandaigua 94, Gates-Chili 68
CA (8-1, 4-0) — First places: Gabe Arthur in 200 IM (2:16.57) … Ryan Hough in 50 freestyle (:23.35) … Alex Kenyon (Bloomfield) in diving (301.80) … Kai D’Alessandro in 100 freestyle (:52.70) … Tony Piper in 500 freestyle (5:33.45) … Luca Olivieri (non-scoring) in 100 backstroke (:57.66) … Nathaniel Teerlinck (non-scoring) in 100 breaststroke (1:02.59) … Olivieri, Teerlinck, Arthur and Hayden Bement in 200 medley relay (1:44.02) … Hough, Jared Bjorling, Bement and Arthur in 200 freestyle relay (1:34.14) … Hough, Bement, D’Alessandro and Olivieri (non-scoring) in 400 freestyle relay (3:29.40)