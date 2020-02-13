Times Sports Staff
WEBSTER — Canandaigua Academy may not win any individual titles in a loaded Section V Class A Swimming and Diving Championships field. Several Braves will attempt to accomplish the feat at Friday’s finals.
No matter how it plays out, this much is certain: Canandaigua will send a bunch of athletes to the state championships early next month.
Eight Braves swimmers qualified for states Wednesday during the Class A preliminaries at Webster Aquatic Center.
Leading the way was senior Kai D’Alessandro, who booked state berths with qualifying times in the 200- and 500-yard freestyles. D’Alessandro wound up fifth in the 200 (1:45.59) and sixth in the 500 (4:45.61).
Classmate Ryan Hough swam to a second-place finish in the 100 freestyle in :48.42 and teamed with Jared Bjorling, Hayden Bement and Gabe Arthur to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:28.41. Both times bested the state meet standard.
Hough will swim in two individual finals after taking fifth in the 50 freestyle. His time of 22.25 seconds was 0.05 off the state qualifying mark.
Bement, a junior, was even closer in the 50 freestyle, missing a state berth by a mere 0.01 seconds while finishing fourth. Bement’s fifth-place effort in the 100 freestyle, in :48.84, was 0.08 seconds away from a state berth.
However, Bement was part of a 200 medley relay that eclipsed the state standard with a time of 1:38.91. Luca Olivieri, Nathaniel Teerlinck and Arthur teamed with Bement to take third place in the meet-opening event.
Luca Olivieri, a senior, also qualified for states with a 54.55-second effort in the 100 backstroke. That was good for fifth place and a spot in the finals.
Sophomores Jack Chapman and Julian Olivieri each qualified for two championship finals. Chapman was fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:04.03) and eighth in the 500 freestyle (4:59.02), while Julian Olivieri took seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.15) and eighth in the 200 IM (2:06.29).
In the breaststroke, Teerlinck, a sophomore, missed a state spot by 0.04 seconds after earning fourth place in 1:01.24.
The Braves also will send their 400 freestyle relay to the championship round. The quartet of Hough, Bjorling, Luca Olivieri and D’Alessandro ended up third in 3:19.84, just 0.97 seconds away from states.
The NYSPHSAA Championships are slated for March 6-7 at Nassau County Aquatic Center on Long Island.
In other preliminary action Wednesday:
CLASS C
BATH — Marcus Whitman freshman Carl Parsons will swim in two individual finals after nabbing third place in the 200 IM (2:12.41) and fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:20.81). Teammate Brendan Laity, an eighth-grader who was eighth in the 500 freestyle (5:31.74), will join Parsons in that event.
The Wildcats’ 400 freestyle relay of Laity, Ricky Dimon, Aidan Prendergast and Parsons also made the finals with an eighth-place showing (3:56.94).
Other Finger Lakes league swimmers qualifying for championship finals:
• Sodus/Williamson junior Ryan Trombly, who was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.07) and eighth in the 50 freestyle (:24.35).
• Sodus/Williamson freshman Lucas Monroe, was was sixth in the 500 freestyle (5:29.83).
• Sodus/Williamson’s 200 freestyle relay, which wound up in sixth place (1:45.93).
• Gananda/Wayne senior Codey Cragg, who was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.55).
• Gananda/Wayne senior Ben Westfall, who was fifth in he 100 backstroke (1:03.76).
• Gananda/Wayne sophomore CJ Velez, who was seventh in the 100 free (:54.75).
• Gananda/Wayne’s 400 freestyle relay, which was fourth (3:43.35), and 200 freestyle relay, which was seventh (1:44.65).
The Class C finals are Friday at Bath Haverling High School.