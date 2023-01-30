VICTOR — The southeast corner of the Victor Aquatic Center is made of glass. At different points during Saturday’s Finger Lakes Invitational, the sun shone on to the water and on the area’s best swimmers in what was easily the meet of the year in the Finger Lakes.
By the time the waters went still at the end of the day, 19 season-best times were set by the winning swimmers and relay teams from Divisions I and II.
In Division I, Palmyra-Macedon took the crown with 444.5 points followed by Newark/Lyons with 357, Geneva/Mynderse with 347, Sodus/Williamson/Marion with 329.5 and North Rose-Wolcott with 279.
North Rose-Wolcott’s Matthew Cole and Geneva/Mynderse’s Christopher Woody were named Outstanding Performers of the Meet.
In Division II, Naples took the top spot with 414 points followed by Midlakes with 392 points, Gananda at 357, Marcus Whitman at 293 and Clyde-Savannah with 116.
Brendan Laity was named the Outstanding Performer of the Meet, in part for beating his season-best times in the 100 and 500 freestyle races and winning both events.
Gananda head coach David Seither was named Coach of the Year and Naples’ Charlie Grove was given the Sportsmanship Award by the Finger Lakes League Officials.
Marcus Whitman’s Carl Parsons and Laity each won two events and were joined by Pal-Mac’s George Newsome and Gananda’s Peyton Conner as the meet’s multiple-race winners.
Highlights of the invitational started early. The first three races saw season-best times from the winners. Gananda’s and North Rose-Wolcott’s 200 medley relay teams each touched the wall nearly three seconds ahead of their best time in their respective divisions. Laity — in Division II — and Geneva/Mynderse’s Gerard Humiston — Division I — each beat their best times in the 200 freestyle by more than two seconds. Midlakes’ Ethan Brodman bested his time by nearly two seconds in the 200 IM and placed first in Division II.
One of the most exciting races of the day came in the 100 butterfly. The top-three times coming into the race were Marcus Whitman’s Parsons at 58.52 seconds, Midlakes’ Teddy Altman at 59.71 and Geneva/Mynderse’s Woody at 1:01.75. Parsons won the race with a time of 57.16 and took the top spot in Division II. Woody took Division I title by touching the wall 4.04 seconds ahead of his season-best time. Parsons and Woody faced off a short while later in the 100 breaststroke and were separated by milliseconds once again.
This time, it was Woody who touched the wall ahead of Parsons with a time of 1:03.15, beating his season-best time of 1:07.84. Parsons set a new mark as well with a time 1:03.48. Parsons’ best time of the season clocked in at 1:05.20 prior to the meet.
Parsons’ teammate, Laity, took to the starting block for the longest race of the meet in the 500 freestyle. Laity not only registered the best time of both divisions, but he beat his season-best time by nearly six seconds with a time of 5:03.85.
Pal-Mac and Midlakes shared the most relay wins in their respective divisions with two each. The Screaming Eagles’ 200 freestyle relay team of Jackson Laird, Altman, Zander Benz and Brodman posted the best time in both divisions and bested their season time by nearly two seconds with a time of 1:35.59. In the final event, the 400 freestyle relay, the same crew in the same order won the event in Division II with a time of 3:37.06.