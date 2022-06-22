The boys swimming regular season ended on Jan. 25. That’s nearly five months ago, but until recently, the Times hadn’t received the all-league selections from the 2021-22 season. And, it is never a bad time to give due recognition to the Finger Lakes swimmers who had terrific seasons. For some of them, this past season was the final year they’ll competitively swim on a team.
Obviously it’s been some time since the season concluded, so a recap is in order.
Palmyra-Macedon, once again, dominated all year long in the league winning its third straight division title. The Red Raiders haven’t lost a swim meet since the 2018-19 season. Eight out of the 15 swimmers and divers who made the first-team were Red Raiders and they ranged from eighth-grade all the way to seniors.
Jackson Bay won Outstanding Senior Athlete for Pal-Mac, Carl Parson of Marcus Whitman won Outstanding Performer of the Meet at the Finger Lakes League Invitational, and Pal-Mac’s Jason Stevens won Coach of the Year honors.
Though Pal-Mac stood alone atop the Division I standings with undefeated records of 10-0 overall and 4-0 in the division, they were not without stiff competition.
Newark ended its season with a 9-3 overall record and a 3-1 division record. While the Reds lost the division title to the Red Raiders, the Reds struck back and won the League Invitational in Division I.
Behind the Reds was Geneva followed by Sodus/Williamson/Marion and Clyde-Savannah, which had a special year as it was the first season in program history in which the Golden Eagles hosted swim meets of their own thanks to a new pool.
Geneva and Newark were the only schools other than Pal-Mac to have representation in the Division I All-League selections. Geneva had three swimmers — Christopher Woody, Troy Snook and Gerard Humiston — make the first-team while Newark had four — Jace Fredericksen, Conner Collins, Luciano Rank and Michael Oberdorf.
The Honorable Mention list gives an indication of how Newark was able to best Pal-Mac and win the FL Invite: Depth. The Reds had seven swimmers make the Honorable Mention list while Pal-Mac had three. Between the first-team and honorable mention, Pal-Mac and Newark both had 11 swimmers and divers. Geneva had a total of five between the two teams.
In Division II, it was Marcus Whitman, Gananda and Naples that shined brightest. The season ended with the Wildcats and Blue Panthers sharing the Division II title with records of 3-1 in the division. Naples won the Finger Lakes Invitational Division II title.
Marcus Whitman had a total of five swimmers named to the all-league teams and all five landed on the first-team. Midlakes was next with four first-team selections and four honorable mentions.