It had been two years since we last saw a boys tennis season in Section V. Now, it’s time to recognize the Finger Lakes All-League selections from the 2021 season.
The Harley/Allendale-Columbia Wolves (15-3, 11-0) won the Finger Lakes East with an 11-0 record (15-3 overall) while the Naples Big Green (10-4, 8-3) took the West crown.
HAC was the lone Finger Lakes team to win a team sectional championship, defeating No. 1-seeded Livonia in the Class B2 finals.
The Geneva Panthers (11-2, 10-1) finished third in the Finger Lakes East. The Panthers had four represented on the All-League list for the FL East.
Eighth-grader Drew Fishback was one of the three No. 1 singles players to make all-league. After losing his first season on varsity to COVID-19, Fishback finished 17-1 in singles this season, winning 32 of the 34 sets he played and 204 of 220 games.
Fishback won the Class B individual singles championship after beating Pittsford Sutherland’s David Bhatia 6-1, 6-0 in the finals.
Geneva senior Abe Porschet made the All-League list for No. 2 singles.
Porschet finished 13-4 on the season, winning 25 of his 32 sets and 176 of his 232 games.
Porschet also won the Roger Meadway Award. The Roger Meadway Award is given in memory of former Waterloo coach Meadway and is presented to a senior who is a tennis ambassador; one whose actions and words exemplify character, sportsmanship, teamwork and a love for the game of the tennis.
Geneva also had three honorable mention selections: senior Brian Nardone in singles, and junior Joe Paynter and freshman Alex Salter in doubles.
The Panthers lost in the Class B1 team sectional finals against Pittsford Sutherland, coming within one victory of its first team championship in the sport.
The Mynderse Blue Devils (5-9, 5-6) finished in third place in the Finger Lakes West and lost to LeRoy in the Class C1 team sectional quarterfinals.
Blue Devils senior Evan Olschewske made the All-League list in No. 1 singles. Olschewske finished 5-10 in singles in his senior year, but he did win four of his final eight matches to close out his final season on a high note.
Sophomore Noah Smith also made the all-league list for the Blue Devils, doing so at No. 2 singles. Smith finished 7-6 this season after winning in 15 of his 29 sets.
Penn Yan seniors Bryan Smith and Eric Fingar were named All-League at No. 1 doubles in the Finger Lakes West.
The Mustangs pair won seven of 11 doubles matches, including a win in team sectionals against Palmyra-Macedon in the Class B2 quarterfinals.
Newark junior Noah Kellogg also received honorable mention for singles in the Finger Lakes East after he finished 5-3 on the season, winning in 10 of the 17 sets he played.