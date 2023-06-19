This was a 2023 boys tennis season that finished off with Geneva’s Drew Fishback making it the New York State Public High School Athletic Association state semifinals and Wayne Central making it to the state semifinals for the Division II team tournament.
Fishback capped off another undefeated season in league and divisional play to headline in this year’s Finger Lakes East and West all-league selections.
FL EAST
Fishback went 9-0 in league play this year and won all four of his divisional matches.
Wayne Central was led by Even Phillips this season and it was he, Fishback and Newark’s Tony Kanaley that were all represented for 1st singles.
The Panthers and the Eagles were at the top for 1st doubles this year as well. Geneva’s Matt Catucci and CJ Mauchly earned that honor along with Wayne Central’s Jacob Wilson and Michael Clark.
FL WEST
Penn Yan Academy’s Kyle Wheeler received the Roger Meadway Award this year as that honor is given out in memory of Meadway, a former Waterloo coach. The honor is presented to a senior who is a tennis ambassador; one whose actions and words exemplify character, sportsmanship, teamwork and a love for the game of tennis.
Wheeler made all-leagues for 2nd singles as his teammate Landon Spears made it for 1st singles.
Spears went 5-5 in league play this season while 3-2 against divisional opponents. Wheeler finished 9-1 in the league and undefeated at 5-0 in divisional action.
Naples’ Matt Lincoln and Honeoye’s Ajay Merrick also made 1st singles.
Those two teams were also represented in 1st doubles as well as Naples’ Ian Kenney and Jake Betrus along with Honeoye’s Tre Nguyen and Owen Baader earned those achievements.