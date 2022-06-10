GENEVA — It seems every year the Finger Lakes and Wayne County tennis leagues produce some of the state’s best teams and individuals. 2022 was no exception.
In singles, Geneva freshman Drew Fishback went undefeated in league play, won his second straight individual Section V title and made it all the way to the state quarterfinals before falling to the eventual state champion.
In team competition, Naples ended its season with a 16-3 record, a Class B4 sectional title, and an appearance in the state team quarterfinals before falling to East Aurora.
Capturing a sectional title was difficult to achieve as no other Finger Lakes squad besides Naples won its class.
FL East divisional champion Harley/Allendale-Columbia made it to the Class A1 semifinals before falling to Pittsford Mendon. Geneva and Wayne Central advanced to the Class B1 semifinals before Geneva fell to eventual champion Honeoye Falls-Lima while Wayne lost to Livonia.
In Wayne County, both East Rochester and Williamson advanced as far as the Class B2 semifinals.
Noah Kellogg of Newark was the recipient of the coveted Roger Meadway Award, named in the memory of the late Waterloo coach. The honor is presented to a senior who is a tennis ambassador; one whose actions and words exemplify character, sportsmanship, teamwork and a love for the game of tennis.
The Finger Lakes East first-team spots were occupied mostly by Geneva, which had four players make the list. Fishback took the division’s top singles honor alongside Wayne’s Evan Phillips and Palmyra-Macedon’s Chance Hager. Panthers’ No. 2 singles player Joe Paynter assumed the top spot of the No. 2 singles first team with an 8-2 overall record. Paynter was joined by Wayne’s Aiden Desens as the first team selections for the No. 2 singles.
Pal-Mac’s Avery Fedor was the lone No. 3 singles first-teamer.
Three Newark singles players were named to the Honorable Mention list along with Geneva’s Alex Salter and Pal-Mac’s Robert Kinsman.
In FL East doubles, Wayne’s No. 1 pairing of Jacob Wilson and Michael Clark took top spot alongside Pal-Mac’s Thomas Ellersick and Colin Henley. Wayne’s Stephen Habecker and Jonah Schichtel took the lone honor for No. 2 doubles thanks to their 9-0 season. Geneva’s pairing of CJ Mauchley and Seth Palmer got doubles honorable mention.
In the Finger Lakes West:
Matt Lincoln of Naples took the No. 1 singles top honor with Landon Spears of Penn Yan. Lincoln helped Naples to the state quarterfinals with a 7-0 overall record and a 5-0 league record.
In No. 2 singles, Austin Chapman of Naples joined his teammate after undefeated regular season (7-0, 5-0). Penn Yan’s Alex Reyes-Leon earned first-team honors at No. 2 singles with a regular-season mark of 8-3 overall, 4-1 league.
Naples’ Wes McMullen was No. 3 singles first-team recipient. McMullen was the lone Naples player to win his match in the 4-1 loss to East Aurora in the state quarterfinals, winning in straight sets 6-0, 6-0.
Kyle Wheeler of Penn Yan and Jacob Schaffer of Honeoye received honorable mentions for singles play.
In the doubles categories, Landon Gleichauf and Ian Kenney of Naples got top marks, going 8-0 and 5-0 in regular season play. Honeoye’s Charlie Sherman and Trey Nguyen earned first-team honors as well with 8-3, 4-1 records. Rounding out the list at No. 2 doubles was the Naples team of Jacob Betrus and Nedelcho Neumen.
Naples head coach Jon Betrus was the Coach of the Year.
In Wayne County, Williamson dominated the first-team selections with four out of the seven spots going to Marauder seniors. Clyde-Savannah as a team won The John DeGelleke Award for Team Sportsmanship.