PALMYRA — Its hard to believe that in his sophomore season, Geneva tennis player Drew Fishback winning an individual sectional title has become part of the fabric of Finger Lakes tennis, much like it was for his older brother not too long ago.
Not dropping a single game in the Class B1 sectional tournament for the second-straight year, Fishback claimed his third straight individual sectional title on Saturday at Palmyra-Macedon high school.
“It feels really good to have three straight,” Fishback said. “Every year I look forward to this high school season. I just try to do the best I can. It’s just a lot of fun to play out here and watch my teammates play.”
In total, Fishback’s opponents scored less than 10 points throughout the day.
“He does the same thing with a workman-like mentality,” Geneva head coach Bill Hadsell said. “With his laser-focus attitude, he keeps the pressure on and doesn’t make mistakes. He just doesn’t make mistakes.”
A slightly new format for this year’s tournament took over as every singles and doubles match was a 10-game pro set. In years prior, the matches leading up the semifinals for singles and doubles were 10-game pro sets and the semifinals and finals would be two set matches. It just meant that Fishback had to reach 10 games won rather than 12, and ultimately, it was a difference of only a few minutes.
In the quarterfinals against Honeoye Falls-Lima’s Preston Yates, Fishback didn’t allow a point against until the fourth game. He stayed mostly at the center of the base line and kept the rally alive and didn’t need to smash a forehand or backhand winner every time. Being on the court and playing is a joy for the sophomore, and his respect for opponents is evident throughout every match.
“He’s getting taller and his focus is sharp but he’s a leader on the team,” Hadsell said on Fishback’s progression. “That’s his biggest thing: he’s a great leader on the team.”
Fishback’s second serve did give Yates trouble. Several times, Fishback’s second serve appeared to be headed towards Yates’ backhand. When the ball made contact with the court, the spin kicked it back over to Yates’ forehand and it was impossible for Yates to make the switch in time.
After a 10-0 win in the quarters, Fishback played Penn Yan’s David Reid in the semifinals and started using more of the court with his shots. Less than half an hour later, Fishback was into the finals once again with another 10-0 sweep.
The wind picked up significantly in the title match against Wayne Central’s Evan Phillips. The rallies increased but a 10-0 match was unavoidable for Phillips, who was a tremendous sport on court. Down 9-0, Phillips was on serve and announced to the crowd, “This is where the comeback starts!” With a laugh, Phillips got back to it and down 0-40, he asked the lefty Fishback if he would play right-handed for one point. Fishback smiled and agreed and the longest rally of the match ended with a winner from Phillips that put a smile on everyone’s faces.
“In the last point of every match (Phillips) asks me to play right-handed and it’s a blast,” Fishback said.
One point later, Fishback took off his hat, headed to center court and shook hands with Phillips, claiming his third straight sectional title.
Geneva and Fishback still have regular season team matches to play and team sectionals sooner after, but after making it to the New York State quarterfinals in 2022, Fishback wants another shot at the state title.
One of the biggest things Fishback is looking forward to is that next year as a junior, he’ll have an opportunity to play with his younger brother, Tucker.
“This season I want to get as far as possible in the state tournament,” Fishback said. “But I want our team to do well and succeed. And next year, hopefully my brother can play so that’ll be a lot of fun.”