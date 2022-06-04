FLUSHING — Drew Fishback has three more years to try and capture an individual tennis state title. Given that he’s a freshman, advancing to the 2022 NYSPHSAA state quarterfinal match is quite the accomplishment.
Friday morning, Fishback fell in two sets to junior Stephan Gershfeld of Section VIII’s George W. Hewlett High School 7-5, 6-3. Gershfeld then defeated Jason Shuler of Scarsdale High School to advance to Saturday’s championship match.
Fishback had a tremendous season. Individually, he cruised to an undefeated regular season and capped it off with his second sectional title. No opponent won a single game against Fishback throughout the entire tournament. Overall, Fishback’s game record for the 2022 season ends at 239-24, his set record ends at 38-2 and he went 20-1 in matches.
Before falling to Gershfeld, Fishback cruised through the first two rounds of the NYSPHSAA tournament with two straight set victories. In the first round, Fishback defeated Jack Bova of Clarence 6-0, 6-0 and in the Round of 16, he defeated G Suri of Cornwall 6-1 6-2.
Fishback helped lead Geneva to a Class B1 semifinal appearance, where the three-seed Panthers lost to eventual champion Honeoye Falls-Lima, 4-1.