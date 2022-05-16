PALMYRA — There have been few opponents in the past two boys tennis seasons who have challenged Geneva freshman Drew Fishback. His streak of dominance continued Saturday at the Class B1 individual sectional championships hosted by Palmyra-Macedon High School.
Fishback cruised all day and capped off the tournament with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Honeoye Falls-Lima’s Will Tomaszewski to win his second individual sectional title.
“It was just fun, you know?” Fishback said after the victory. “I like competing and it was a hot day and had to make sure I stayed hydrated. I’m really happy with my game but I also want to work on that mindset of keep trying hard, keep competing if I’m down and keep going for my shots.”
Drew, the younger brother of New York state champion Ryan Fishback, has compiled a season record of 12-0 with 22 set wins to zero losses and 145 games won to just three games lost.
“Well first of all, I don’t have to do much coaching with him,” Geneva head coach Bill Hadsell said with a laugh. “He’s just so fun to watch. He’s so prepared, relaxed, confident and he doesn’t make many mistakes.”
The first two matches of sectionals were 10-game pro sets. Fishback won 10-0 over Alex Reyes-Leon of Penn Yan in round one and 10-0 in round two over Batavia’s Tanner Mountain. In the semifinals, Fishback took on Wayne Central’s Evan Phillips and won 6-0, 6-0. Fishback then completed the total sweep of Class B1 with the finals victory over Tomaszewski.
“Have fun,” Fishback said on his mindset coming into a long day of matches. “Keep hydrating when it’s hot like this and compete, as hard as I can.”
The lefty Fishback was head and shoulders above his competition, but that did not keep him from enjoying the matches, cheering on his teammates and having fun. Plenty of times in the final match, Fishback laughed and smiled with Tomaszewski after hard-fought points or near misses.
Fishback’s older brother, Ryan, recently earned an NCAA Tournament berth for doubles representing Virginia Tech for the second straight year. When Ryan was still in high school, he and Drew were each others’ main playing partners and Drew took energy and inspiration from his older brother’s accomplishment.
“I took a lot of inspiration from that,” Fishback said about Ryan’s NCAA tournament berth. “I’m trying to get to the state tournament and do as well as I possibly can.”
Fishback and the rest of Geneva tennis still have matches to play. Not only do they have regular season team matches before team sectionals begin, but Fishback can finally move on and take a shot at winning a state title for the first time in two varsity seasons.
“It’s exciting,” Fishback said of moving on to the state qualifier. “I get to keep practicing, keep playing with my friends; it’s been a long year but it’s always fun to be back on the court again with my teammates.”
In 2020, Drew and Ryan aimed to take on New York’s best as a doubles pair. Ryan had won an individual state title the season before and wanted to get a doubles championship with his brother. The onset of Covid-19 canceled that season and in 2021, state tournaments had not yet been brought back by the NYSPHSAA. Fishback’s first individual sectional title last year was as far as he could go.
State qualifiers are this Thursday and Saturday at Brockport.