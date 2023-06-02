FLUSHING — Geneva sophomore Drew Fishback's amazing 2023 season continued Friday at the USTA National Tennis Center during the first two rounds of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association boys tennis singles tournament.
Fishback won his first round match 6-0, 6-0 over Plattsburgh junior Sebastien Bonnabesse and then answered that with defeating Half Hollow Hills junior Bryan Volk 6-1, 6-0 in the round of 16.
The quarterfinals and semifinals will take place tomorrow while the Championship will be on Sunday.
Fishback will take on White Plains junior Callum Markowitz in the quarterfinals tomorrow morning at 8:30 a.m.