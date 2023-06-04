FLUSHING — Geneva sophomore Drew Fishback makes the state podium this past weekend while competing in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association boys tennis state tournament for singles at the USTA National Tennis Center.
Fishback placed third after defeating the defending state champion in George W. Hewlett senior Stephan Gershfeld with ease at 6-0, 6-2 in the third place match to finish at 27-1 overall during his 2023 high school season.
Fishback advanced to the quarterfinals after winning in each of his first two round matches on Friday. He only dropped one single game during those first two rounds of this year’s state tournament.
In the quarters, Fishback back came against White Plains junior Callum Markowitz after dropping the first set 1-6.
Fishback came back to beat Markowitz 6-1, 6-3 in the next two sets to pull out the 3-set victory.
In semifinals, Fishback went up 1-0 sets to nothing by beating Commack junior Edward Liao 6-4 in the opening set.
But Fishback’s run of a state title came to an end in the semis after falling 4-6, 1-6 in the next two sets against Liao to suffer his lone loss of the year.
Liao went on to win the state championship over Goshen Central junior Braeden Gelletich.