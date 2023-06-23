This was a 2023 Wayne County boys tennis season that saw the return of a Lyons program which upped the league’s membership to five teams.
Two teams tied atop the league standings at the end of this season as North Rose-Wolcott and East Rochester shared the crown. The two squads split their two meetings during the regular season.
The Cougars bested the Bombers in their first meeting in Wolcott on April 12 by a final score of 4-1 and 15 days later on April 27, ER defended its home courts, beating NR-W 4-1.
The two sides had plenty of players represented on this year’s all-league selections as well.
Matthew Cole and Evan Loperfido made first team from NR-W (9-7, 7-1) while Milo Warner, Eli Tanner and Sean Lewis earned those same honors from ER (15-3, 7-1).
The Bombers made it all the way to the Class B2 Section V championship.
In both of their two matches this season, No. 1 singles players for both teams in Cole and Warner participated in 3-set thrillers. Each player pulled out a victory on their respective home court.
While Loperfido won both of his matches at No. 2 singles against the Bombers this season, his teammates Chase Webber, Eli DeRoo and Drew Smith were also named as honorable mentions for the Cougars.
In Lyons’ (0-11, 0-8) return to the league, Rylen Thurston won the Individual Sportsmanship Award while NR-W earned The John DeGelleke Team Sportsmanship Award.
Clyde-Savannah (3-10, 2-6) had Quentin Haskins named to the second team while Masson Record was an honorable mention.
Collin Brennan made first team for Williamson (5-5, 4-4).