JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Newark High School is known for its star-studded track and field program.
Will Trembley, who will be a senior when school begins next month, is turning out to be yet another of Newark’s standouts.
Trembley, who moved from Albion to Newark last year, has been a discus thrower since he was in seventh grade. In the last week of July, he competed at the USATF National Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships in Florida.
“It was an honor,” Trembley said. “It was so much fun. Being around those other throwers, the competition was fun. The weather wasn’t fun, but I was really happy to compete with all the other high-level throwers. To meet people from all over the country, it was a real experience.”
Usually, there is a qualifying standard for nationals. However, because of COVID-19, it was waived.
Trembley, competing in men’s division for 17- and 18-year-olds, finished eighth with a top throw of 158 feet, 2 inches.
“No, not at all,” Trembley laughed when asked if he thought he would do as well as he did in Jacksonville. “I was ranked, I would say, 21st; I don’t know that for sure. The reason we went down was because there is a lot of networking that goes on at those competitions. Big-time coaches and colleges are watching those results, and I thought if I have a good day that might put me in the spotlight for some big colleges.”
While there currently is no throwing coach at Newark, Jessica Wells has trained Trembley along the way.
“Jess is a fantastic coach,” Trembley said. “She does everything for all of her athletes. She puts 100% effort in all the time. She’s always there to go and help out.
“For example, during indoor season we needed a throwing ring. She went home and built one and brought it back to school the next day. When I was training, she would call me and be like, ‘Hey, you want to go meet up at like 8 p.m. at night and go throw, get some coaching in?’ She takes videos and annotates them. She’s a great coach and has helped me a lot.”
Will, the son of Tim Trembley and Julie Miller, was ecstatic his dad was able to watch him compete in Florida.
“He’s been at every track meet since seventh grade,” Trembley said. “I can’t recall a time when he wasn’t on the outside of that ring giving me tips and pointers, helping me not get in my own head. It was really great to have him with me because when I would get nervous, he would just kind of talk me out of it. He’d say, ‘Hey, you’ve worked hard to be here. You deserve to be here.’ ”
Trembley heads into his senior year having decided to skip football in lieu of additional discus training for the indoor and outdoor seasons.
“Being a part of Newark athletics is a real honor. They take care of their own,” he said. “(Athletic Director) Chris Corey is great. He’s always taking care of his athletes.
“Representing Newark was a real honor because I feel like the school and the athletics department deserves that kind of representation.”
Trembley enjoyed a strong spring campaign. He took home first place at the Wayne-Finger Lakes Division I championship meet with a best throw of 157-7, was first at the W-FL overall championships with a toss of 164-4, and claimed the top spot at the Section V Class B1 championship meet at 144-5.
“I plan to put up some big numbers this year,” Trembley predicted. “I took a few days off since I got home, and I’m going to get back to work. I’m working on some eating programs, lifting programs and throwing programs that start in the next few weeks.”