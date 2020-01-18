WAYNE-FINGER LAKES I
At RIT
Marcus Whitman — 2. Dawsen Christensen in triple jump (40-6½)
Midlakes — 5. Walker Rearick in shot put (38-2½)
Mynderse — 4. Carter Puylara in 55 hurdles (:08.98) and long jump (18-7¾)
Newark — 1. Tajhmere Greene in 55 dash (:06.60) and 4x400 relay (3:50.75) ... 4. William Trembley in weight throw (39-9¼) ... 5. 4x800 relay (9:55.31)
Pal-Mac — 1. Nate Mayou in shot put (47-4½) ... 2. Joseph Warner in 55 hurdles (:08.62) and Mayou in weight throw (49-6½) ... 5. Brenden Moquin in triple jump (37-¾)
Wayne — 1. Justin Jantzi in 300 dash (:37.11) ... 2. Andrew Rook in 3,200 run (10:31.79) ... 4. Jantzi in 55 dash (:06.87)
Waterloo — 2. 4x400 relay (3:57.93)
——
EASTERN MONROE COUNTY
Canandaigua — 1. Gabe Erickson in 55 hurdles (:08.26) ... 3. Zack Scammell in weight throw (43-5½) ... 4. Jaxon Grant in 300 dash (:38.17), 4x200 relay (1:39.92) and 4x800 relay (9:52.00) ... 5. Dylan Keefe in long jump (18-7)