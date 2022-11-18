The Midlakes boys volleyball team swept up the awards for the Finger Lakes/Independent League in 2022.
Led by a mix of young talent and senior leadership, the Screaming Eagles accounted for five of the nine first-team selections and eight of the 24 total All-League spots.
Midlakes teammates Brady Day, Nate Laird, Peter Mueller, Ethan Bond and Aidan Bryant all made the first team. Nate LaBour and Kaiden Ranger made the second team and Darin Conrad made Honorable Mention.
It was another dominant year for the Screaming Eagles. They went undefeated in the league at 8-0 and were 15-8 overall.
The team entered the Section V Class B tournament as the No. 4 seed and made quick work of No. 13 Keshequa in the first round — 25-10, 5-9, 25-21 — before facing No. 12 Canandaigua in the quarterfinal. After dropping the first set to the Braves, Midlakes found its form and won the next three sets to move on.
In the semifinal, Midlakes’ season came to an end against No. 1-ranked Spencerport at Victor Central in straight sets.
The team loses longtime varsity experience to graduation, but head coach Kyle Salisbury will be able to continue to build around setter Day, who returns next year as a senior. First-team outside hitter Bryant has three more years of varsity play as well.