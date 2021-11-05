CLIFTON SPRINGS — The Midlakes boys volleyball team is on a quest to win its first sectional championship since the 2019 season, and on Thursday night, it took a big step.
The third-seeded Midlakes hosted the No. 6-seeded Gates Chili Spartans in the Class B quarterfinals. The Screaming Eagles lost to the Spartans in a five sets earlier in the season.
Midlakes’ critical third-set win fueled to put Gates Chili away in the fourth set and win 3-1.
“We definitely wanted to play better than the last time we played them,” Midlakes head coach Kyle Salisbury said after the big win. “We had so many errors against them last time, we definitely cut that down tonight. They’re really good at keeping the ball live, just giving it back to you. So, they are a very frustrating team. My guys’ consistency is always like a rollercoaster. We made sure that we settled down and made sure to make a good play every time the ball came back to them. I thought the guys had good energy to not let them out-hustle us, that was the big piece.”
The sets played out 25-21, 21-25, 29-27 and 25-19 in favor of Midlakes.
The Screaming Eagles (13-8) did not trail one point in the opening set as they stormed out to a 17-10 start.
The Spartans did cut the deficit to 24-21 but with Midlakes junior Ethan Bond serving for the set, the Screaming Eagles took the first set thanks to a light tapper by junior Peter Mueller set up by sophomore Brady Day.
Gates Chili (8-14) didn’t get its first lead of the entire match until it was up 14-13 in the second set which it went on to win.
While neither team knew how important the third set would turn out to be, they both knew it was pivotal before it even began.
Midlakes had a chance to win the set at 24-23 but Bond’s kill was long which forced a timeout from Salisbury at 24-24.
Gates Chili went up 25-24 but a carry on the next point gave the ball back to Midlakes tied up at 25-all.
Midlakes senior Aidan Conover had the serve as sophomore Kyle Kumkey set up junior Nathan Laird for the nasty kill to put the team up 26-25.
The two sides traded the next four points which set up another Midlakes set point serve at 28-27.
Day served next for Midlakes and in what may have been the defining play of the match, junior Nathan LaBour dove on the floor with an outstretched arm to keep the point alive. Day then set up Laird for the kill down the left sideline to win the third set. With a loud standing ovation from the home faithful and a boost of confidence heading into the fourth set with a chance to win, Midlakes was ready to take care of business.
Perhaps due to the energizing third set win Midlakes was able to climb its way out of a 6-0 hole in the fourth set and knotted the match up at 13-13 and then again 14-14.
At 14-14, Day served for five consecutive points to go up 19-14, dismantling any hope the Spartans had at forcing a fifth set.
The match point was on a Spartans serve as LaBour bumped it to Day who set up Conover for the game-winning kill.
Midlakes now advances to play the Class B Semifinals at Webster Schroeder this Saturday afternoon against seventh-seed Brockport.
“We just have to keep rolling along,” Salisbury said on his team heading towards the semifinals. “We always take our ourselves as a small school being the underdog going into a big game like that. I think for us it’s just a matter of going in and trying to keep our consistency good, do the same thing we did here. Not being out-hustled and just play smart.”