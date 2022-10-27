CLIFTON SPRINGS — Thursday night was the start of Midlakes boys volleyball’s quest for the Class B championship.

The 4-seeded Screaming Eagles had no problem with the familiar 13-seeded Keshequa in the first round by sweeping them in straight sets for the third time in as many meetings during this 2022 season.

Midlakes was victorious 25-10, 25-9, 25-21 to advance to the quarterfinals.

This was the Screaming Eagles’ third meeting against Keshequa this year after defeating them back on Sep. 10 and Oct. 14 by the same set result.

Midlakes (13-7) lost the very first two points of their latest meeting but then would win 75 of the final 113 points on the night.

This was a 2022 Midlakes season that started with a six-game winning streak and now the hopes remain very high after picking up the team’s first postseason victory.

After improving to 9-6 on their home court, it is a quarter of the Class B bracket that has to go through Clifton Springs as the Screaming Eagles hope they can defend their home floor to make the semifinals.

Next up for the Screaming Eagles will be their quarterfinal matchup next week when they play (12) Canandaigua who upset (5) School Of The Arts/NENW Douglass on Thursday.

Midlakes defeated the Braves in both of their meetings this regular season after winning in six of the seven sets played.

That quarterfinal matchup is set for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.