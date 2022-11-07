VICTOR — Coming into Saturday afternoon’s class B boys volleyball sectional semifinal, the Midlakes Screaming Eagles knew they were playing the role of underdog, being the only non-Monroe County school left in the field.
The 4-seeded Screaming Eagles played the top-seeded Spencerport Rangers, tough in the opening set but fell in straight sets.
Spencerport was victorious 25-22, 25-12, 25-13.
“We’re pretty pleased, I didn’t mind that we were the only small school sitting in the big house right now so that’s kind of a complement in our favor,” Midlakes head coach Kyle Salisbury said after the match. “We knew we were the underdog coming in. We knew that servicing was our weakness and serving was their strength. We managed to make it through the first set, keeping it close even with a couple service errors. Then they got a little bit warmed up, the second set they got early. It’s tough when you don’t pass the ball well to get a stick or swing, it’s always more difficult.”
Screaming Eagles junior Brady Day contributed to a team-high 14 assists.
Senior Ethan Bond led Midlakes with six kills and his freshman teammate Aiden Bryant added five kills in the match.
Bond is one of four seniors who will be leaving Salisbury’s program.
“They’ve been great,” Salisbury said about his senior group. “I’m sad to see them go, they’ve been with me for a long time. They did a good job, they’re good leaders, they bring good energy to the court, they’re a lot of fun to watch. I think they’re more frustrated than I probably am right now because it’s their senior year. They had a good season, they had a good run. They’ve been together all the way through, so it’s been kind of nice. As much as they are disappointed, they’re pretty happy that they had a good senior year. They finished 15-8, we made it to the big house which has always been our goal.”
Bond started the entire match with an ace to give Midlakes (15-8) their lone lead of the entire day.
Spencerport (18-3) won its 13th straight match and they were able to gain their advantage following the opening-match ace by Bond.
The Screaming Eagles played from behind all day long but were able to fight back after trailing 21-18 in the first set which forced a Salisbury timeout.
While Bond served once again, Bryant had an electric kill on the back baseline to force a Rangers timeout after knotting the set up at 21-all.
Spencerport took control by winning four of the final five points to steal the opening set.
The second set was the momentum swinging set after Midlakes lost 13 of the first 16 points. The Screaming Eagles failed to serve three points in a row in the entire set.
Midlakes went behind 8-0 in the final set of the day and it was a deficit that they could not overcome in what was their final set of the 2022 season.