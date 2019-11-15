WEBSTER — Every feel-good story must come to an end, whether it has a happy ending or not. For the Midlakes boys volleyball team, their feel good story ended on Thursday night as they were swept by Churchville-Chili in the Section V Class B State Qualifier.
“The boys just fought tonight,” Screaming Eagles coach Kyle Salisbury said. “The thing we talked about before the match was just push and don’t let them walk away with this easy, make them work — and we did that.
“I don’t mind a match like this, we like a challenge. We played big teams throughout the season. We always like to see what we can do against them. Sometimes we come out on top and sometimes we don’t.”
After trailing 3-1 early in the first set, Midlakes (16-8) fought to tie it up at four. The Saints would claim a narrow 14-11 lead, only to see the Screaming Eagles scored three unanswered points and to even the score again. Churchville-Chili slithered away with a 20-15 lead and eventually claim the set by a score of 25-21.
Both teams battled to a 7-7 tie in the beginning of the second set. Midlakes soon took a 11-9 lead before the Saints scored four straight points to take the lead 13-11. The Screaming Eagles battled to a 20-17 lead in the late stages. Unfortunately, costly service errors would haunt Midlakes and give Churchville-Chili new life as they dug deep to win the set by a score of 25-23.
“We just made some bad errors,” Salisbury added. “We made errors at the wrong time. All we had to do is finish that game and it would’ve been 1-1. That’s volleyball. With a good team like Churchville-Chili, those little points cost you.”
The third and final set proved to be the most thrilling. Despite the Saints rolling out to a 6-0 lead, the Screaming Eagles turned things around and made it a four-point game at 13-9. Churchville-Chili looked like they were going to close things out with a decisive 19-14 advantage in the late stages.
However, Midlakes refused to quit and scored six straight points to go up by one. The Saints offense proved to be too potent as they roared back to win 25-23.
“I was sitting on the bench at the end smiling,” Salisbury said. “They came came back from a six point deficit and tied it up. We led multiple times in all of our games. We gave everything, there were just little errors throughout the night.”
Seniors led the way on the court for the Screaming Eagles. Nate Mahoney had 12 kills in his final outing, while Josh Delgado chipped in with nine kills. Matt Crouch logged seven kills and three assists.
Junior setter Isaiah Delgado dished out 29 assists and is expected to be a offensive focal point next year as Midlakes will graduate nine seniors this June.
“We’re losing nine seniors,” Salisbury said. “We have 18 guys, nine of them were seniors and nine of them were underclassmen — so it’s a dead split. I’m losing a real good group of seniors, but I’m keeping Isaiah who’s obviously a great setter.”