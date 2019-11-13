WEBSTER — One year can make a big difference. Last year, the Midlakes boys volleyball team was swept in the Section V Championship game vs. Churchville-Chili.
On Tuesday night the No. 2 Screaming Eagles swept No. 4 Pavilion/York in Section V Class B2 Championship, claiming head coach Kyle Salisbury’s eighth title.
“We had a lot of guys back from last years group,” Salisbury said. “We had a big core of juniors come back. We knew we were going to have a good season. It was just a matter of how good it was going to be.”
Midlakes (16-7) found themselves in a 3-1 hole early in the first set, but quickly found their rhythm to claim a 9-4 lead. Once they had the lead, the Screaming Eagles did not let up and showcased their dominance throughout the set as they won decisively 25-15.
The second set proved to be the most thrilling of the night as both teams battled to a 10-10 tie. From there, Midlakes started to pull away with a small 14-11 advantage. The Screaming Eagles kept momentum in their favor as they claimed a 22-17 lead, ultimately closing it out 25-21.
“We’ve taken a lot of first matches from good teams this year,” Salisbury added. “Then we kind of low out a little bit. I think what happens is the other teams cuts back on their errors, then we have to work a little harder and that’s when get into that little haze. Tonight was nice because they kept playing through and didn’t have a lot of errors happen in a row.”
Midlakes generated a 3-1 lead to start off the third and final set. However, the Golden Gophers stuck around as they tied things up at seven-all. From there the Screaming Eagles went on a convincing 9-0 run to claim a 16-7 lead. The champs closed things out in supreme fashion, winning 25-15.
Junior setter Isaiah Delgado was named the Most Valuable Player to the All-Tournament team with his 32 assist performance. Seniors Josh Delgado and Sam Day were also named to the All-Tournament team as they each chipped in with 13 kills. Middle hitter Kyle McCann had 11 kills and five blocks.
“This definitely feels sweet,” Isaiah said. “To get so close last year and lose was pretty heart breaking. To come out here in the finals knowing that we could win with our strong team. To actually get out here and secure that win, it feels really good.”
Isaiah event admitted that his older brother Josh was a strong candidate for the MVP title.
“It was a little competition between us,” he added. “I thought maybe he was going to get it. I thought he should’ve gotten it. I’m honestly really excited about it.”
With Churchville-Chili’s win over Spencerport in the Class B1 Finals, it’ll set up a rematch from last year as the two square off in the Class B State Qualifier Thursday night at the same location.
“We’ll get a chance to play Churchville-Chili on Thursday,” Salisbury said. “At the same time I’m happy with the results from tonight.”