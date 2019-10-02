FINGER LAKES/INDEPENDENT

Midlakes 25-25-25, North Rose-Wolcott/Red Creek 15-20-18

Midlakes (7-3, 6-0) — Sam Day 7 kills ... Zach Weykman 5 kills ... Isaiah Delgado 24 assists

NR-W (2-4, 2-2)

