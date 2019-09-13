NON-LEAGUE
Victor 25-25-25, Midlakes 16-23-15
Midlakes (2-1) — Matt Crouch 10 kills … Josh Dalago 2 kills, 10 digs
Victor (4-0) — Tommy Devitt 7 kills … Dylan McFadden 8 kills, 2 aces
Generally cloudy. High 72F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph..
Partly cloudy and windy during the evening becoming cloudy with occasional rain after midnight. Low 62F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: September 13, 2019 @ 12:11 pm
VICTOR — A Discovering Christ program will be offered Thursday evenings from Sept. 26 to Nov. 14 at St. Patrick's Church, 115 Maple Ave.
LYONS — The First Lutheran Church at 35 Board St., will host its annual quilt sale Sept. 26, 27 and 28.
GENEVA — Uniting Women in Christ will hold their September gathering at the Alliance Community Church, 340 W. North St., from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday.