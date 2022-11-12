SENECA FALLS — It is that in-between season in high school sports, when the fall season is in the rear-view mirror and the winter one is just about to begin.
For one senior Mynderse Academy athlete, this is the season of last chances to participate in sports her female counterparts don’t usually pursue: football and wrestling.
Payton Russ, 17, just wrapped up her senior stint on the Mynderse Academy football team, her first and only year on varsity. She is likely Mynderse’s first female varsity football player.
Although a lifelong football athlete, Russ — the daughter of Christina Wilson — never put on pads for a varsity season for two reasons: Covid and apprehension.
She had played on Mynderse’s modified team in seventh, eighth and ninth grades, but opted out after that.
“It was more I didn’t think I was ready for it yet,” she said, adding last fall she played soccer in lieu of the sport she first gravitated to as an elementary student.
But last spring and summer the drumbeat of finishing out her high school sports career playing football grew louder and louder. She knew she was in shape, since she had joined the Army National Guard and had been working out. So, with her mother’s encouragement and some positive self-talk Russ signed up to play.
Although the nerves remained (“I’m done growing and the other guys aren’t”), she pushed those fears to the side.
“I just told myself it was my sport and I’ve always been good at it ... I was like the heck with it. I can do it. I just had to boost my confidence,” Russ said.
It’s a decision she’s happy she made.
“I’m glad I’m back with my family,” she said one day after practice during the season’s final week. “I consider my team my family.”
Cheerleading? No thanks
While in elementary school, Russ came home with a flier advertising football and cheerleading opportunities with the Seneca Falls youth football league. In no uncertain terms she told her mom she wanted to play football.
“She went completely with it,” Russ recalled.
Occasionally, Russ said some other girls might show up and give football a try, but they didn’t stick around.
She did.
“The boys welcomed me right in and the coaches, too,” she said. “My mom became friends with the other [players’] moms right away.”
Brian Heitmann was one of Russ’ coaches in those early years and said when he saw Payton’s name on his roster he wasn’t at all surprised. He had grown up with Russ’ mother and also knew young Payton was one of the most athletic kids around.
What did surprise him, he admitted, was her natural talent.
“When she put the pads on she was one of the hardest hitters,” Heitmann said. “She was amazing.”
Early on, he recognized Russ as a leader because of her attitude, hard work and love of the game. He said she would often be one step ahead of her male teammates — not only physically faster but also quicker to pick up the nuances of the game.
Heitmann said Russ was one of his favorite defensive players, and he recalled loving to send her through the line to sack an opposing team’s quarterback — especially when that other team was becoming cocky with a big lead.
He’d bring Russ back to the sidelines, have her take her helmet off and revel in the opposing team’s reaction ... “Oh my God, I can’t believe that was a girl who did that.”
“Obviously she stuck with it all these years,” Heitmann said. “It takes a lot for a young lady to be out there and keep coming back.”
Steven Parish of Phelps was another of Russ’ youth football coaches. He quickly made the point that young Payton wasn’t just a good football player for a girl, she was a good football player, period — and the team’s fastest player and second-best tackler.
“She always came with an attitude of being ready to play. She wanted to be the best football player she could be,” said Parish, adding Russ played for the love of the game, and not to make a statement.
He recalled a game when she was a sixth-grader and made 21 tackles as a free safety.
“On defense she was an absolute terror on the field for other teams,” he said.
A mixed senior season
Russ is honest about the mixed nature of her senior season. On one hand, she’s grateful to have reconnected with football friends and proud of her decision to overcome her fears and play at the varsity level. On the other hand, she acknowledges disappointment that she did not get as much playing time as she had hoped.
“It was difficult,” she said. “I understand I’m a girl and smaller ... I don’t hate the sport because I didn’t get as much (time on the field) as I wanted.”
That letdown did not color her experience, however. Although pleased to have her own locker room apart from the boys (“I can’t stand the way it smells in there”), she appreciated how they included her in all other ways.
“They always looked at me as just a teammate,” Russ said. “And they always celebrated when I did things. They always treated me like I was one of the boys.”
Varsity coach Joe Caraher knew Russ from his math classes and her time playing on the modified team. She had indicated to him she might go out for varsity, so when her name was on the list he was not surprised. And he said he had no apprehension about having a young woman on the team.
“I thought the best way I could treat her was to treat her like everybody else,” he said, adding her teammates appeared to do the same.
“They were all happy to have her around,” Caraher said. “They didn’t treat her any differently, which I thought was good.”
Russ’ attitude engendered high regard from her coach and peers, alike. As a sub at the linebacker and running back positions, she gave it her all whenever she got in the game, Caraher said, and did anything that was asked of her.
“(And her teammates) saw her go out there and do everything they were doing. I think she gained a lot of people’s respect,” he said.
Caraher said years ago he coached a girl on junior varsity but is unaware of any other Mynderse female football players who played at the varsity level. Kathy Hoyt, executive director of Section 5, said this past fall Russ was one of four young women playing varsity football in the section; the others played for Honeoye Falls-Lima, Palmyra-Macedon and Red Jacket.
Looking ahead
Playing varsity football has given Russ a boost for wrestling. She went out for that team last year but quit and switched to basketball because her self-esteem suffered when she compared herself to her male teammates.
“I’m feeling a little more confident this year so I’m going to try again,” Russ said.
Russ is finishing her Mynderse sports career strong. She plans to wrestle AND play basketball this winter, echoing her two-sport season of last spring when she ran track and played lacrosse — which she intends to do again.
“Sports have been everything for me,” she said. “They are a support system. They help with anger control. Every emotion I could ever think of I can feel them in sports. And I have love for every teammate no matter what team I’m on.”
That love extends to those who’ve supported her sports endeavors over the years. She mentioned her brothers, grandparents and late stepfather Allen Waye, as well as some of her coaches — including Heitmann, Parish and Daniele Bonafiglia-Wirth, who coached her in recreation league basketball.
But at the top of the list is her mother, Christina Wilson.
“I look up to my Mom,” Russ said. “She’s the strongest woman I’ve ever met. She’s never told me I couldn’t do something.”
After graduation, Russ plans to go into the Army National Guard and when that training is completed hopes to attend Finger Lakes Community College to study criminal justice (she is attending the BOCES criminal justice program this year). Perhaps, she might be able to run track or play basketball at FLCC, she hopes.
As she looks back at a scholastic sports career that not many young female athletes have pursued, she has this advice for any young girl who might be considering a similar, less taken path.
“I’d tell her to keep her head high all the way through and never give up because somebody told her to,” Russ said.