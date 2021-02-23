GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith Colleges Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics and Recreation Deb Steward announced today that Hobart lacrosse will return to intercollegiate competition in 2021.
A few weeks ago, the program released an eight-game scheduled with solely Northeast Conference opponents.
HWS and the NEC have developed a return to competition plan that includes testing protocols per the NCAA Sports Science Institute guidance and other COVID-19 travel and game day policies, according to hwsathletics.com.
A decision on the other HWS spring sports is expected in early March.
More to come