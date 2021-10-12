GENEVA — Hobart and William Smith Associate Vice President and Director of Athletics and Recreation Deb Steward has announced that she will retire from her position in mid-November.
Steward's career at the Colleges began in 2005 as William Smith Athletic Director and was named as the Athletic Director for both Hobart and William Smith Colleges in 2020.
HWS President Joyce P. Jacobsen has appointed Associate Director for Athletics and Recreation and Director of Athletic Compliance Brian Miller to succeed Steward. Miller has been a member of the HWS athletics administration since 2009, including two years as the interim director of athletics for Hobart.