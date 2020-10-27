GENEVA — Geneva golf reigns supreme once again as senior John Mittiga shot an even-par 71 to win his fourth straight Finger Lakes Tournament and sectional qualifier.
Teammate Joey Maher shot a five-over par 76 to take second place and Gabe Ward of Bloomfield shot a 79 to take third place. Out of the 42 players, the top 10 scores qualified to move on to sectionals.
Wayne Central's Raina Hoffman is fresh off competing in the Section V girls golf tournament and shot an 87 to qualify for sectionals.
More to come.