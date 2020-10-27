Geneva-Midlakes golf (copy)

In this file photo, Geneva senior John Mittiga chips from off the green on the second hole during their match against Midlakes in the first match of the season.

 Spencer Tulis / Finger Lakes Times

GENEVA — Geneva golf reigns supreme once again as senior John Mittiga shot an even-par 71 to win his fourth straight Finger Lakes Tournament and sectional qualifier.

Teammate Joey Maher shot a five-over par 76 to take second place and Gabe Ward of Bloomfield shot a 79 to take third place. Out of the 42 players, the top 10 scores qualified to move on to sectionals.

Wayne Central's Raina Hoffman is fresh off competing in the Section V girls golf tournament and shot an 87 to qualify for sectionals.

