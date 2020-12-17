The Section V Basketball Hall of Fame has announced its Class of 2020, and it includes a slew of local players and coaches that have left lasting impacts on their schools, communities and Section V.
The local players to be inducted in the Class of 2020 are as follows:
Calvin Betts of Lyons
Javon McCrea of Newark
Tom Schweitz of Waterloo
Just as many coaches as players will be inducted this year as well. They are:
Coach Bil Saxby of Honeoye — Boys
Coach Joe Sposato of Waterloo — Boys
Coach Mike Ferrara of Mynderse — Girls
More to come...