MANNHEIM, Pa. — Kaleb Burgess, a senior at Palmyra-Macedon High School, placed second at the Journeymen Wrestling New York State Championship on April 2-3 at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, Pa. The Championship tournament was a single division tournament, meaning that both Division 1 and 2 wrestlers participated in the same bracket, unlike the regular NYS Championships where each division has its own bracket.
Burgess wrestled exceptionally well in the 152-pound division. After a first-round bye, he pinned his next three opponents, defeating Trevor Sheehan of St. Mary’s High School in 2:32, Chaminade’s Christian Schifano in 2:27 and Jack Forte of W. Tresper Clarke High School in just 47 seconds.
In the semifinal, Burgess took a 3-2 decision victory over Arlington High School’s Timothy Bova before moving on to the final against 2020 NYSPHSAA state champion Zack Ryder of Minisink Valley. Burgess lost a 3-2 decision in the championship match.
This past winter season, Burgess won an individual Section V championship in the 160-pound weight class for Pal-Mac and was named to the First Team All-League wrestling team.