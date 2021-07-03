GENEVA — In summer of 2019, Geneva and the Finger Lakes began to pop up as a hotbed for all kinds of races ranging from 5Ks held by wineries to the demanding Musselman triathlon.
It made perfect sense: Competitors had a wide array of terrain and fun postrace activities to choose from, the different events catered to both the inexperienced and veteran athletes and the Finger Lakes is a beautiful and accessible destination for all age groups.
Then, of course, COVID happened and the once blooming hotbed turned cold. Now the races have been making their way back to life, and while the Seneca7 was unable to march on, the other marque event is set to get underway soon.
The Ironman 70.3 Musselman Triathlon is July 11, and so far more than 2,000 people have signed on to participate. That’s great for the race and region, but like many other areas of life, returning to normalcy brings in challenges.
Director of Volunteers Alvah Aldrich notes that the number of volunteers needed for the race to run smoothly is yet to be met.
“Ideal situation, I would have around 1,000 volunteer positions filled, and we’re significantly lower than that,” the Geneva resident said. “It’s about 170 volunteers filling somewhere around 300 positions. I really need to get it up to 500 positions filled so everything can run smoothly.”
The current number of volunteers means that they would be running around faster than the competitors to make sure the event is run smoothly, and since this is the first year the Musselman is owned and run by Ironman, there’s an increase of competitors.
“With an increase in people, there’s some positions that we just need more people for more shifts. One of them is the packet pickup — and aid stations,” Aldrich said. “We have three bike aid stations and 12 total. Each one of those, we need 15-30 people at each run aid station, 20-35 or 40 at each bike aid station, and that’s a lot just because of the density of people going through.”
Like every other facet of life, COVID forced Alvah and his crew to get creative. With packet pickups/checking in for the race and the start of the swim course, there will be staggered starts to help lower the density. That will remain in place for as long as the race goes on for the athletes’ physical safety.
“With that, we’re trying to limit it to 50 people per hour to keep the density low, and (we) need roughly 20-30 people in that position to help serve the athlete’s needs when they come in so it flows smoothly,” Aldrich said. “Decreasing the density of people in the water decreases the stress and allows for a safer swim, so another place where we have a (need) for volunteers is on the water. It’s the one place where it’s hard to stop and rest easily, so we try to put a very high ratio of lifeguards or water safety to athletes so there’s lots of boats and things like that.”
Staggering race check-ins will certainly help Aldrich and the volunteers, but there’s no getting around the desperate need for volunteers.
Currently, bike aid stand No. 3 remains significantly understaffed, meaning that volunteers will have to run from station to station to make sure the competitors have adequate water, Gatorade, fruit and other race essentials.
To volunteer, log on to https://ironman.volunteerlocal.com/volunteer/?id=53207. If you have questions regarding volunteering, please contact the Volunteer Director at im70.3musselman@ironmanvolunteers.com.
For Geneva residents like Aldrich and his family, races like the Musselman bring an extra buzz to the city and its businesses, and capitalizing on the local economic gain created by the race is essential for the area to forge ahead as a destination for athletes across the country, and an adequate number of volunteers may be at the center of it all.
“I just love every year the athletes that come to the town and you see them out and about and it’s brought a vitality to the community that wasn’t here before when I first moved to Geneva (in 2004),” Aldrich said. “I just love that there’s such a great synergy between the two and it keeps people coming back.”