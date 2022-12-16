CANANDAIGUA — At the beginning of this month, an HVAC fitting above Canandaigua Academy’s gymnasium failed. Hot water leaked into a storage closet throughout the night. It was discovered at 6 a.m. the next day, but not before the entire floor of the CA gym was ruined for the winter season.
The hot water melted the wax topcoat and made its way through the wood and into the moisture mitigation layer that prevents water from rising up underneath. The layer is made to hold water that comes from underneath and prevent the wood from getting wet — but when water comes from above, the wood soaks it up like a paper towel and it becomes saturated, usually causing irreversible damage such as buckling and warping.
“Originally we were hoping we could mitigate the damage, sand it, refinish and use the floor, and maybe replace it over summer,” Canandaigua Superintendent of Schools Jamie Farr said. “Both the insurance company and water damage company indicated that it was a complete loss.”
The work to replace the floor will commence this week at no cost to the district. Relatively new, the floor was replaced only three years ago after a sprinkler head burst.
The latest incident is another blow to the seniors on winter sports teams. Between the pandemic, the shortened season of 2021 and the mask-impacted season of 2021-22, those seniors have once again been denied a normal season.
“It breaks my heart, especially the seniors. They were freshmen when covid first came, and they have not had a ‘regular’ season at all in their high school careers,” Farr said. “It’s either been canceled, shortened, masked; they’ve had a lot of hard things to deal with.”
As it has countless times for local high schools, Finger Lakes Community College officials opened their arms — and their facilities — to give the Braves’ basketball teams a temporary home for this season. Hobart and William Smith Colleges and Monroe Community College also offered their facilities when needed.
The junior varsity and varsity boys and girls home basketball games will take place at FLCC, and wrestling matches have shifted to the middle school gym.
For Farr and the entire Canandaigua community that uses the gym, one positive takeaway is that at least the gym walls received the fresh coat of paint they had been scheduled to get in 2024.
“The stars aligned and we got lucky,” Farr said about the painting being finished.
As part of the district’s capital improvement project, the gym originally was scheduled to be repainted for the summer of 2022, but the timeline was pushed back to the summer of 2024. In the week or so before the floor began to be ripped up, however, subcontractors and resources pooled together to finish the painting.
So, when athletic teams and phys ed classes return to the gym, it will have a brand-new floor and a fresh coat of paint.
Farr and the athletic teams are hoping the doors will open in time for the teams to have a postseason game or two in their home gym.
“Obviously, we’re thankful to FLCC, Hobart and William Smith, Monroe Community College — everybody who has reached out and said, ‘How can we help?’ “ Farr said. “That’s what people do in education and that’s what people do in high-quality communities. And now our focus is squarely on trying to get this done so that our seniors can have their final moments in their home gymnasium, where they deserve to have them.”