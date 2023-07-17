GENEVA — Applications for the 83rd Geneva City Golf Championship have opened. Deadline to register is July 20.
The championship was first conducted in 1940 and continues to bring out the best golfers in the area. All rounds will be played at Geneva Country Club.
The tournament runs from July 22 to July 30 starting with an 18-hole Qualifier for Championship & Senior Divisions (50 & Over) Match-Play Format.
Qualifying scores will determine the Top 15 seeds with defending champion John Mittiga locked up as the No. 1 seed.
The entry fee is $75 per player and applications can be picked up at Geneva Country Club.
For more information call Geneva CC at (315) 789-8786.
In 2022, Mike Long’s bid for a record fourth straight championship was undone by Mittiga. In his fourth tournament and second appearance in the finals, Mittiga fended off a fierce comeback from Long, who erased a 6-down deficit and was 1-up by the 28th hole of the tournament.
Mittiga’s clutch play earned him back the lead and ultimately, his first Geneva City Golf Championship.
“Winning back-to-back years would be an achievement,” Mittiga said of going for the 2023 title after his win in ‘22.
In addition to Long, tournament committee member Steve Acquilano will be vying for his fourth championship as well.