GENEVA — It could not have been a better day for golf. A high of 62 degrees Fahrenheit and dotted with the smallest of clouds and little wind meant for a picturesque City Golf Championship, even if it was only 18 holes.
As was the case in 2019, the 2020 City Golf Championship pitted the same two finalists, Mike Long and Steve Acquilano, with the same outcome, a championship trophy for Mike Long.
The two pin magnets exchanged solid shots in the first eight holes before Long birdied the 9th to go 1-Up heading into the back stretch. A few pars by each was followed by a pair of Long birdies on the 12th and 13th holes.
All the reigning club champion had to do after going up by three was hold on. He did exactly that and closed out the round on the 15th hole to win his 2nd City Championship in as many years with a 4 & 3 victory.
“Today was great, conditions wise,” Long said after the match. “Not much wind and I played 4-under on the day. I was just making a lot of birdies and birdies were winning today. Last year birdies weren’t.”
Some months ago, it was doubted that there would even be a City Club Championship because of COVID-19, but not much will keep Finger Lakes golfers from teeing it up. Although it wasn’t the traditional 36-hole affair split between Big Oaks Golf Club and Geneva Country Club, it did not take away from the thrill of victory felt by Long.
“This year’s round every hole matters,” Long said. “Last year’s you could give one or two away and you still had another 18. This year, you have to play good every hole because it could get away quick.”
With a crowd that gradually swelled to around 20 people, Long and Acquilano began the day neck and neck. A huge moment and possible early turning point of the match came from Long on the 5th hole. Following a drive that ended up in the left rough of the fairway, Long’s upward approach clipped the overhead trees and ended up pin high but right of the cart path, about 20 yards from the hole. Wedge in hand, Long’s soft touch allowed the ball to land short of the hole and released perfectly to drop in the hole for a birdie.
“My chipping was very good today,” Long stated. “I chipped in the 5th hole which was a good chip and had a few other good chips and stuck with it.”
Despite Long’s solid chipping, it was not going to be easy to pull away from former champion Acquilano, who seemed to escape well from the rough on the day.
“I thought under the circumstances I hit the ball pretty good today,” Acquilano said. “I didn’t chip or putt particularly well and in these matches that’s what you need to do to be effective and to win the hole. I just wasn’t able to do that today.”
The difference seemed to be in the short game. Long and Acquilano both hit shots off the tee and approaches that would make most other golfers salivate over. There were several holes when Acquilano seemed to be in big trouble after his tee shot but then would hit a stunning recovery that would land within 10 feet of the hole.
An example was on the fourth hole. Acquilano did what every golfer does on occasion and hits a tee shot onto an adjacent hole. Following a solid tee shot by Long and an efficient punch out to land just short of the green, Acquilano swung a fairway wood — a typically difficult club to control — onto the green within 10 feet of the whole, prompting claps from the crowd that followed.
Long and Acquilano exchanged well-placed shots off the tees and in their approaches, but golf’s game of inches favored Long’s short game as he made the most critical chips and puts of the day.
“Mike played pretty solid,” Acquilano said. “He made more puts this year, put the ball in position and executed and he played a great round of golf.”
The birdies on the par-3 12th hole and the par-4 13th cemented the back to back Championship for Long, who also holds the Club record.
Following the win on the 15th hole, the two finalists and the crowd all slammed the gas pedals in their golf carts and raced up to the clubhouse for drinks, pizza and trophy presentation with football on the bar TV and the always stunning Seneca Lake in the background.
There wasn’t much to drag down the cherished day that was thought to not even happen a few months ago.