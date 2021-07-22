GENEVA — Mike Long has a chance to be a one-man dynasty.
Long defended his 2019 City Golf Championship last year following another battle with Steve Acquilano.
The Geneva City Golf Championship will be an opportunity for not only a three-peat, but a chance for Acquilano to hoist the championship trophy after back-to-back second-place finishes.
Big Oak Golf Course and Geneva Country Club will split the hosting duties again. The tournament begins on Saturday with the 18-hole qualifier at Geneva CC and ends with the Final Match at Geneva CC on Aug. 8.
The cost is $60 per person and applications are available at Big Oak Golf Course (315) 789-9491 and Geneva Country Golf (315) 789-8786.
There is a Championship Division and a Senior Division.
The Qualifier and 1st-Round Matches (July 25) held at Geneva CC both kick off with 2 p.m. tee times. The Quarterfinals are at Big Oak with a date to be determined.
The tournament then switches back to Geneva CC for the semifinals and championship match.
Qualifying scores will determine the top 15 seeds. As the defending champion, Long is the No. 1 seed and guaranteed a spot in the championship bracket. If there are at least 30 players in the qualifying round, organizers will establish other flights.